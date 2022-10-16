Television | Jani Volanen’s new series takes her childhood to the suburbs: “It’s a bit embarrassing”

Writer-director Jani Volanen takes you to the old neighborhood where he lived with his grandmother and was a “trouble” for other children. Now he has made a TV series about his childhood Munkkivuori.

Last May the parking lot in Munkkivuorei’s yard was covered with a long fence and sheets of laundry. The modern climbing frames were disguised as a garbage shelter, the swings were changed to look old.

An attempt was made to make the yard look forty years older, as much as possible as it looked Jani Volanen in childhood.