Television | Jani Volanen speaks his mind – This is how the successful director began to rant about his own television series

TV|The budget for the second season of the award-winning TV series is almost half that of the first, says Jani Volanen.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Munkkivuori series will continue, but creator Jani Volanen is no longer involved. The second season is based on Volase’s script, but almost half of it has been cut. The budget is almost half that of the first season. It does not attract Vola to direct.

Praised drama series Munkkivuori gets a continuation, but the creator of the series, Jani Volanen, is not involved with the project anymore.

Volanen wrote and directed the first season of the series, which appeared in 2022. The series won several Venla awards and received critical acclaim.

The upcoming second season is based on Volase’s script, but almost half of the script has been cut. Acts as director this time Saara Saarela.

Volanen already said in an interview before the first season publication, that he does not want to direct a possible second season, if the production budget is not increased. He already had a draft of the script ready.

The forbidden basement was a big part of the first season of the series.

Volanen says now for HS that the budget for the second season is almost half that of the first. The budget for the first season was four million euros for ten episodes.

According to Volanen, eight episodes will be made for the second season and they will be shorter than before.

“I will keep my promise. This is a personal choice. I haven’t been ousted,” says Volanen.

When Volanen heard about the new budget, he “didn’t even play with the idea that I would direct it”.

Finnish TV industry there is been in trouble longer. According to Volanen, channels or streaming companies do not order series, and if they do, the budgets are at a minimum.

Volanen had written the script for the second season, the same length as the first season, which lasted ten episodes. Since the second season is more concise, the script had to be shortened. Volanen was no longer involved in the shortening work.

“We agreed that I don’t want to know what will be removed from the series. I am in no way involved in the process. I don’t even know who is acting there, apart from a few acquaintances. I said that the new director can decide.”

Jani Volanen was photographed on the set of the series in 2022.

The series takes place Volanen’s own childhood landscapes in Helsinki’s Munkkivuori. As the writer and director of the first season, the series was very much personified by him. How did it feel to let go for the second season?

“Grieving has been long, it doesn’t feel like anything anymore.”

Also known as an actor, Volanen works as a creative director at Rabbit Films, which produces Munkkivuor. According to Volanen, the production company cannot influence the budget.

“Apparently no one has any money. Everywhere is the same song at the moment.”

Volanen’s concern the budget is not related to the quality of the series, but to the pace of work. He told HS in 2022 that directing the first season was so difficult that he no longer wants to direct.

“I would like a tolerable pace of work that I could live with. That after every day you could say that it was really good. But if I feel like I have to run, there’s no time to think, even one mistake costs money that I don’t have, I just can’t take it.”

Volanen believes that the budget for the second season may well be enough for a high-quality result, when there are fewer episodes and they are shorter. He wishes director Saarela and the entire working group only the best.

“I have communicated with Saara, I wished her a lot of strength and warmth.”