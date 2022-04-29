Television | James Corden announced he was quitting his job as a TV presenter – best known for his popular car karaoke

Comedian James Corden will quit The Late Late Show after spring 2023. The closure news has raised questions about the future of talk shows.

British talk show presenter and comedian James Corden to stop the American The Late Late Show will be broadcast next year, according to several foreign media, such as The New York Times. The presenter announced the matter on Thursday.

Corden has hosted the evening program of the US television channel CBS since 2015 in Finland The Late Late Show has shown Yle.

Originally, Corden’s contract was scheduled to expire as early as next fall, but he still has a production season to be seen next spring. The news of the closure is not a complete surprise, as the comedian has hinted in previous interviews that he might not renew his host contract.

Cordenin The talk show, hosted by the talk show, is especially known for its part in the program, where the comedian talks and sings in the car with pop world celebrities. Carpool Karaoke The singers, among others, have participated in the section Justin Bieber, Céline Dion, Paul McCartney and Camila Cabello. Autokaraoke has also made its own spin-off series.

In June 2017, James Corden's guest at Carpool Karaoke was Ed Sheeran.

In addition to the standard sections, the program consists of interviews with public figures, musical performances, and sketches.

In addition to talk shows, Corden has hosted the Tony Gala, which rewards music Grammy and Broadway musicians, and starred in films.

Cordenin the termination decision has sparked speculation about the successor and more generally about the future of talk shows.

In recent years, viewership rates for late-night TV talk shows have dropped in the United States, and the shows have failed on streaming services like Netflix.

Also, several Corden presenter colleagues, such as Jimmy Kimmelin and Stephen Colbertinthe contracts are about to expire and their future is not yet known.

Talk show programs have a decades-long tradition in the United States. The longest-running late-night talk show in the United States is The Tonight Showwhich has been shown since 1954.

James Corden started The Late Late Show’n as a presenter at the same time as many older generation veteran presenters such as David Letterman and Jay Leno, stopped.