Television | Jackass star Bam Margera, suspected of assault, surrendered to the police

Margera had initially run away from the police into the forest.

JACKASSfamiliar from the series and movies Bam Margera has surrendered to the police. He has been under an arrest warrant since Monday. Among other things, they reported on the matter TMZ and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Margera is suspected of assault, harassment and threatening with an act of terrorism. His brother, a musician Jesse Margera had informed the police on Sunday that he was behaving violently and threateningly.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Margera had fled into the woods when officers came looking for her at her home in Chester County. An arrest warrant was issued for Margera on Monday, and on Thursday he arrived at the police station himself.

However, Margera denied that he was guilty of the suspected acts and said on social media that he would sue his brother for defamation. He was released on $50,000 bail.

Marger’s according to the lawyer, Margera is innocent and it was an ordinary family dispute. The case will be heard in Pennsylvania court on May 25, the police say.

Suffering from substance abuse and mental health problems, Margera has recently been in trouble with the authorities. In March, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence after his female friend reported that Margera had kicked her.

At the time, Margera was released on bail, and according to the district attorney’s office, no charges will be filed because the violence cannot be conclusively proven.