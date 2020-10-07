The blue waves of the Mediterranean have taken on the color of tears. Arms reach out for life jackets. Men, a few women, sometimes small children crammed into tubs hardly dare to believe it. The documentary film It’s the last straw, by Yasmina Farber, set course for these refugees who are trying to flee their torn countries. “You touch distress very closely. I was there as a journalist, playwright, but of course you participate… ” tells Emilien Urbach, whose reports can be read in Humanity.

“I’m going to tell you a story of pirates, a story of committed actors who decided to leave to board the ports, on their theater ship”, summarizes Bernard Lavilliers, the voice over of the documentary. Filming took five months. With in memory the adventure, in August 2016, of Aquarius, the rescue ship of the humanitarian association SOS Méditerranée, on which the two actors lived for three weeks.

From stopover to stopover, awareness

The story, in fact, begins a little earlier, on October 3, 2013, off the island of Lampedusa, “Day of this first mediatized drama, with 400 deaths, remembers Émilien Urbach. In the room, at the same time, a woman, on a pleasure boat, is giving birth, but the baby refuses to be born ”. Émilien and Mandine play the role of the couple on their sailboat, Kostadis, a Greek actor, that of a fisherman, just like Pierre-Alain, amateur actor and professional researcher at the University of Nice.

Witnesses like the Communist deputy Pierre Dharréville, the actor Gérard Meylan, seen in the film, say their commitment in favor of migrants. The spectacle is popular from stopover to stopover. In Port-de-Bouc, between Martigues and Fos-sur-Mer, a small crowd gathered on the quay for the launch of the cruise tour. Then the troops are expected in Menton, near the Italian border. The adventure begins … “She has not changed the face of the world”, actors know, but it contributes to awareness. With tremendous humanity behind every drop of water.