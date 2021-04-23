Television is no longer free in hospitals in the Region except for patients in the Covid plants. The service had been free of payment during the pandemic, but a resolution of the Murcian Health Service (SMS) this week limited the measure to patients admitted for coronavirus. The Managements of La Arrixaca and Reina Sofía confirmed that, from this Thursday, patients have to pay for watching television in their rooms, as happened before the pandemic.

However, the former Minister of Health Manuel Villegas promised to consolidate the free television and Wi-Fi services in 2021, in compliance with a motion approved in the Regional Assembly promoted by Citizens.

Villegas assured, last October, that the Community was working on a new contract that covers both television and free Wi-Fi, as well as the use of tablets in services such as Pediatrics, dialysis or isolation areas. The former counselor clarified that “contracts cannot be broken happily”, so those in force with the current concessionaire must first end in order to establish a new list of conditions.

“When there is a contract you have to wait for it to end because if it does not have a cost that we could not and should not assume, but this is not getting stuck, I assure you that next year the televisions and Wi-Fi will be free in public hospitals” , he stressed.