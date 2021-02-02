As if old age and its procession of despair were not enough, the Covid has descended with its black wings on retirement homes. Precisely on the Ehpad (acronym of accommodation establishment for dependent elderly people), as we now say, as we said asylums in the years 1950-1960. The reality remains the same. The most fragile are the most threatened by viruses. How this tragedy is experienced from within these establishments is what Éric Guéret wanted to know, who signs a sensitive and benevolent documentary.

For three months, he put his camera down at the Furtado Heine nursing home, located in the 14th arrondissement of the capital. First image, an old lady, installed on a wheelchair in a sanitized corridor, learns that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. The principal and a nurse explain to her that she will have to stay two weeks in isolation in her room. The old lady panics then, frightened by so much loneliness to come, she who already had to be content with so few distractions, like seeing some elders and caregivers pass in her corridor. All visits are now prohibited. But the epidemic is already rampant. At the time of filming, among the 120 residents of the establishment, 40 were declared to be carriers of the virus and 12 died from it.

One of the great questions of the century

Initially, explained Éric Guéret, “I saw there a point of observation of the health crisis. But, very quickly, I wanted to film what it means to grow old in such an establishment, to discover the daily life of these residents. This crisis isolates them, but the elderly also testify to the fact that they are locked up all year round, and many of them are not sufficiently independent to go out on their own ”. Words that cast a harsh light on one of the great questions of the century. The film also raises the question of shrinking budgets “For physiotherapists, masseurs, socio-estheticians …”, in spite of the efforts made by the personnel, never enough. Staff who, here as in most similar structures, spare no effort. Caregivers track down body failures, but what to do with soul failures? What an old lady sums up when she says: “My only plan is to wait. ”