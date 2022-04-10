Television | Inspired by the murder of Kyllikki Saari, the gruesome crime comedy is full of belittling women – even the director of the film described it as “horrible and tasteless.”

A 1950s floppy film is a familiar sight on TV programming in recent years.

Yle TV1 shows old domestic films on weekday afternoons, and Monday is an exceptional case.

Not that it was a lost masterpiece, quite the contrary. Ville Salminen a crime comedy directed in 1957 Again, the girl is missing has been televised countless times, six times in the last ten years alone.

What makes the film special is that it was considered a great failure at the time of its premiere, and in an interview with director Salminen in 1968, he admitted that he was ashamed that he had succumbed to making such a horrible and tasteless film.

Movie is more relevant this spring than its previous performances, as on Friday premiere received a COM theater play Runar and Kyllikki based on what was once widely publicized Kyllikki Island murder, and also Again, the girl is missing was inspired by the same murder case.

The idea that murder, which had shaken the people and remained unsolved, would be the subject of a light action comedy was bad already at the time the film was completed.

However, Fennada-Filmi did so, and although the company once claimed that the film does not refer to the murder of Kyllikki Saari, the name of the girl who was lost and suspected of being murdered in the film is Annikki Niemi, and the events take place in the maintainer of Sivujoki.

Kyllikki Island was assassinated on the Isojoki River.

Supervisor Ville Salminen’s remorse is easy to understand, because the film is bad in many ways.

Filming began before the script was complete. In addition to Tökerö’s subject matter, the plot of the film is confusing, the events extremely unbelievable, and the actors in the number one chain of their time shine with despair.

As a comedy, the film is very funny, even by the standards of its time. Attempts are made to twist humor, especially at the expense of female characters. The women in the story are described as simple, childish, and incapable of rational thinking.

The only different female character is Leni Katajakoski presented by an auto repair shop assistant, a vampire-like hard man.

First night in post-1957 reviews, the film was accused of being tasteless, confusing, and uninitiated, and its characters unsuccessful.

In a New Day magazine review, the nickname Untamo separately resented the scene where “a girl hits a man with a weight and a man a fist”. Otherwise, no special attention was paid to female characters.

New Time magazine Helmi Neva however, he noticed one of them: “Attempts have been made to extrude the shapes of the best Leni Katajakoski beyond their own dimensions. Better and more natural parts for pretty Len! ”.

Audiences were not enthusiastic about the film, and ticket sales covered only half of the film’s production costs.

Again, the girl disappears on TV1 11.4. at 13.20 and Yle Areena.