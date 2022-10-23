Television | In workplace reality, nice professionals do nice jobs – Do the programs violate sponsorship rules?

The Finnish Communications Regulatory Authority is cracking down on TV channels for sponsored reality shows.

In October On the 12th, the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom sent a strict letter to television companies. If the rules of sponsoring TV shows are not followed, a fine can be slapped on the counter, the agency insisted.

After receiving citizen feedback, Traficom had made a report on so-called workplace reality shows, a type of TV program that has become popular in recent years.

Typically, they describe the everyday life of employees employed by an employer, spiced up by the coincidences of their personal lives. For TV channels struggling with tight finances, these reality shows bring a much-needed revenue stream.

According to the law, the sponsor may not influence the content of the program in such a way that the independence of the delivery is compromised. Sponsorship of news and current affairs programs is completely prohibited. The goal is to help the audience distinguish between paid advertising and regular TV programs.

TV companies’ answers to the authorities obtained by HS reveal interesting ideas about independence.

“ In the program, mail is sorted in comfortable sorting centers and distributed to the mailboxes of satisfied Finns.

Authoritative from the beginning of 2022 had taken Nelonen’s postal reality as the reason We postmen and MTV’s taxi reality On the pole.

According to Posti’s communication, “cheerful” and exuding “genuine professional pride”. We Postmen tells about the best professionals in their field. In the program, mail is sorted in comfortable sorting centers, transported by environmentally friendly cars and delivered to the mailboxes of satisfied Finns, on time and correctly.

Nelonen explained to Traficom that the program is factswhich gives the viewer an opportunity to understand what kind of work steps are required before the shipment arrives at the customer.

According to Nelonen, Posti, as a sponsor, has had no influence on the content of the series. However, according to the contract, Posti has had the opportunity to comment on the program in order to ensure that no information irrelevant to the content ends up in the program.

And if there is product placement in the program, it is also purely based on the TV company to a genuine editorial need.

MTV tells On the pole-the face of the program giver For Finland’s best taxi drivers and customer service staff.

Drivers use Menevä company taxis and refuel at Shell gas stations of the St1 chain. These companies sponsor the program.

However, according to MTV’s response, sponsors cannot influence the content of the program in such a way that editorial independence would be compromised.

Sponsored programs or programs containing product placement may not encourage the purchase of products or services or refer to products in an advertising nature.

According to MTV, this is not done either. If sponsors get visibility in the program, it’s almost a coincidence:

Due to the nature of the format, the program naturally shows things that are essential to taxi operations, such as the taxi operator, taxi refueling points and drivers’ rest stops.

Previously this year, Traficom gave a notice to Alfa-tv’s talk show About the compass. Its expenses had been paid by the Christian Democratic parliamentary group. According to the official, the channel’s independence had been compromised because the parliamentary group had been allowed to influence the content of the program.

Programs about taxis and postmen did not receive a comment. Instead, Traficom sent a letter to all television companies.

It reminds us that any kind of tampering by the sponsor with the content of the script, dialogue or plot is prohibited. You must not create content whose sole purpose is to function as a means of expression to promote the sponsor or its interests.

In practice the authority states that it is allowed to drop out in the program “at Tikkurila’s Shell hawking a driver’s dog, maybe with chili sausage and chili mayonnaise and all the spices”, if this is necessary for the storytelling. It would be illegal to visit a rest stop just to increase the sponsor’s visibility.

Defining the storytelling needs is a difficult task for the authority, especially since TV companies’ legal interpretations are very flexible. MTV also assured that On the pole-program’s product placement does not encourage purchasing the sponsor’s products.

When in the program you’ve had a blast with Shell, a nice taxi driver Arto jumps behind the wheel of a car with a hotdog in his hand and says:

“Mmm. Really delicious chili nakki and chili mayonnaise.”

Nelonen belongs to the Sanoma company that publishes Helsingin Sanom.