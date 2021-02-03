This November 16, 2015, Philippe Dayan (Frédéric Pierrot) receives his first patient, in his office in the 11th arrondissement of Paris. Three days earlier, in the evening, in the very heart of this district, terrorists massacred clients seated on terraces and spectators at a concert. Philippe Dayan is waiting, and his first patient, Ariane (Mélanie Thierry), surgeon, has spent the weekend stitching up bodies and trying to save lives. She is on the verge of implosion, between what she has experienced, her difficulty in getting involved, and the big transfer she makes to her shrink. Then comes Adel (Reda Kateb), a BRI policeman. He plays the tough guys, but the reality is quite different, traumatized by what he saw in the course of his mission.

And which painfully sends him back to his own past. Follows a teenager, almost still a child, Camille (Céleste Brunnquel), French hopeful for an Olympic medal in swimming, who has both arms in plaster following an accident. She immediately appears as smart as she is fragile, as stubborn as she is vulnerable. A couple in crisis arrives: he, Damien (Pio Marmaï) is on edge, both fears the attacks, refuses to be there. She, Léonora (Clémence Poesy), calm, almost serene. They are expecting a child, are divided on the idea of ​​keeping it. On the fifth day, Dayan, exhausted, goes to see his former mentor, Esther (Carole Bouquet). They have been cold for ages. But he himself loses ground …

Human consciousness behind closed doors

Difficult to find qualitative for this series. at the same time incredible, in what it stirs up our collective emotions, and magnificent, in what it carries away from our intimate springs. It takes place over seven weeks, with five consultations over the period. Each episode includes only one consultation: the viewer is therefore at the heart of a shrink session, of what is happening in the practice, of the progress of the patients but also of the interactions between the shrink and those he treats.

There is what you came to say, what you came not to say, and what you especially came not to say.

And how to treat when you yourself are shaken on its bases? Doctor Dayan, who had designed his office as a bulwark against the world, sees his walls fall one after the other. Because the violence of society arrives in her office, in all that she can lug around with horrors. But also because he himself is stuck in a marital crisis, in his relationship to his fatherhood, to his practice and to his usefulness in the world as it is emerging. The face-to-face is not tender either: nobody wants to be there, nobody wants to manage their contradictions, to find themselves facing their secret springs. With the shrink, says Esther, Dayan’s psychoanalyst, “there is what you came to say, what you came not to say, and above all, what you did not come to say”. Suddenly, verbal violence is never far away, neither is avoidance, in this collection of words, in this benevolent listening.

In therapy is based on the powerful play of the actors, since a consultation with a psychologist is by definition a face-to-face. Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache are the instigators, and it is the formidable writers David Elkaïm and Vincent Poymiro who directed the writing of this extraordinary series. Which, even in camera, is panting, so much human consciousness is an adventure. A real gem.

Find this series in full on arte.tv