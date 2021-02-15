Television | In the series My Family Secrets, Finnish celebrities set out in search of their ancestors, and surprises are in store

The Secrets of My Family series required extensive background work. “We waded into thousands of documentaries,” says Larissa Lounassalo, the producer of the series.

In the popular, in the British series presented to us as well Who Do You Think You Are? has been following celebrity family stories for hundreds of years in history since 2004.

For example, an actor Olivia Colman found in the program his Indian lineage and prime minister Boris Johnson heard that he was related to the King of Britain and Ireland To George II (1683–1760).

Warner Bros. Produced by Finland My family’s salad series is based on the same format.

“We were lucky that Warner Bros. Finland has produced the program in Australia for several seasons Joffa Hardy, ”Says the producer Larissa Lounassalo.

“The background work on the series has been extensive, so it helped a lot that Joffa already had research networks across Europe.”

Five-person in addition to the screenwriting and production team, the research was conducted by, among others, a genealogist Juha Vuorela and a large number of scholars, historians and experts in various fields.

First, a series of selected protagonists, such as Jukka Jalosen, Summer Steel Neck and Aku Hirviniemen, surviving relatives, and DNA samples were taken from all of them.

“We waded through thousands of documentaries such as newspaper articles, photographs, church books and criminal record extracts. There is as much material as several master’s theses. Of course, not everything was found, for example in Vyborg, where many have family roots, a lot of archive material has been burned, ”says Lounassalo.

Monella The protagonist of the series had some reason to participate in the program, such as Pete Parkkosella find his grandfather. For others, such as Jukka Jalonen, it came as a complete surprise that there were others in the family other than “ordinary peasants”.

According to Lounassalo, the condition was that the stories selected for the programs had to be new to the protagonists of the series.

Family secrets followed by travel to Lithuania and Germany, for example.

Each episode sheds more light on the two protagonist ancestors. The roots of some are explored centuries ago, of others by a string of only a few generations.

“Male ancestors found it easier to find more documented information, especially if they were in a socially important position. For this reason, the stories of the ancestors are closer to history, ”Lounassalo explains.

Series in the first emotional episode Krista Kosonen finds out why her grandmother was silent about her father.

My family secrets, MTV3 at 8pm and MTV service. Correction 2/15/2021 at 1:15 PM: Removed an invalid entry for a different program.