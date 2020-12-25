Television | In the new music entertainment program, celebrities will be surprised with a song – “They are amazed like deer in the headlights,” says presenter Marja Hintikka

The newest entrant in the music entertainment offering is the Song for Love based on the French format.

Large the ingredients of entertainment programs are familiar: music, stories, and emotions. A song for love pack them in the form of surprises.

During the five episodes, thirty public figures take turns taking the stage without knowing who is going to surprise them. A surprise is a song that can be performed by nearby or other celebrities. In the first section, for example Summer Steel neck sings to an actor he admires To Martti Suosalo, whose son Iivari Rahvalo playing drums in the background band.

Surprisingly, it also arrives Reino Nordin. A nervous singer tells the presenter To Marja HintikaThat usually when receiving an invitation to television he insists on “getting to know what is going on”.

Hintika is familiar with the situation. “These people are used to being the ones who have all the control and possession of the whole show there on stage. Now they are wondering like deer in headlights. ”

However, the surprises were not difficult to get involved. “We have a secret weapon like a music producer in production Leri Leskinen. He is a guarantee of quality. ”

The widow is known, among other things Only life as a band leader in the series.

A song for love base in the French format La Chanson Secrète. The program has been a hit in their home country and has also been sold to Britain and Germany, among others. There may be hopes The Voice– Yes Dancing with the Stars -like success story.

A song for love is a pruned version of the great pop entertainment of the Corona era. The live audience is barely visible – even with face masks on – and the performances in the first episode don’t require a giant orchestra in the background.

However, the intimate atmosphere serves the benefit of the show. “At the heart of it is the encounter between two people, even if it’s big. I feel that it has that trick in it, ”says Hintikka.

Representatives of the French format who followed the first days of filming were pleased with the result, he said.

If the stories and songs of the program are personal, the emotions are universal. The most delicious of these is the excitement when the surprise sits alone surrounded by the audience and waiting.

“What they started talking about in that situation was really interesting in itself, what is going to pulp out of there subconscious,” Hintikka says.

During the performances, the main part is tears, which are no longer suffocated by Finnish customary culture. However, the presenter had to restrain his own emotional reactions in the filming.

“Yes, the presenter can move, but I can’t explode at any shout,” Hintikka says.

“I often cry those feelings out after productions.”

A song for love: Secret Song Finland, MTV3 Fri 25.12. at 8pm and Mtv service.