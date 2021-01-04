He has the dazed gait of those who don’t get enough sleep, a clear look in a weathered face, and a very personal aptitude for being absolutely obnoxious. The hero of the research bureau, Elio Masantonio (Alessandro Preziosi), has been a long-lost police officer. He resumed service in a unit for the search for missing persons, created for him by the prefect of Genoa, who took him in love. His assistant, according to the good old method of the duo of investigators, is Sandro Riva (Davide Iacopini), a more classic and more solar cop. Together, they seek, over ten episodes, to reconstruct the daily lives of people who, to the chagrin of those around them, have vanished into nature overnight. What is voluntary disappearance? When to worry and fear a criminal act?

A somewhat special unit

In Italy, 20,000 people disappear every year. In Genoa itself, 250 individuals respond to absent subscribers, without the police having the means to find them. Twenty thousand people in the wild, that multiplies the number of family members, friends, colleagues in distress and who resent the police. Hence the creation of this somewhat special unit. In the first episode, Masantonio and Riva look into the case of Chiara, a young woman who has been missing for six months. Very involved in an association alongside battered women and prostitutes, Chiara had repeated to anyone who wanted to hear her that she wanted to set up a dispensary in Africa.

To find her, Masantonio tries to put himself in his skin, he who had made this choice, young, to break the moorings. The process is reminiscent of the series Balthazar, on TF1, where Tomer Sisley, forensic pathologist, dialogues with the dead… but also, for once, with himself. Rather classic in its writing, the series seduces by the tormented, even tortured side of the main character, very skillfully staged.