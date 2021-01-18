Television | In Finland, swearing is not as taboo as elsewhere: the new series shows how strongly the rest of the world’s swearing culture differs from us, and one thing is sex.

Nicolas Cage swears briskly in Netflix’s new documentary History of Curse Words.

Actor Nicolas Cage standing in an elegant suit dressed in a room whose walls are full of books.

In the center of the room is a soft armchair with whiskey bottles and other alcoholic beverages on the coffee table next door. There is a fireplace in the back. The atmosphere is like an old-time gentleman’s club, an elegant club room for a few and select individuals.

Cage looks straight at the camera.

“What the fuck are you staring at?”

From here Netflix launches a six – part documentary series released earlier this year History of swear words (History of Swear Words).

The program garnered attention in the international media during its release, as its still life is undeniably quite interesting, starting with the presenter of the program.

Nicolas Cage is known not only for his award-winning role performances, but also for his raucous private life and expressions that have ended up as online mimes.

Cage himself has publicly expressed his frustration with self-made memes. Especially in recent years, Cage has received more harsh criticism than significant praise for his work in films.

Now Cage is purely on the verge of humor and even some degree of self-irony as she plots in a deliberately pompous room, serious and calm, talking about a series of documentaries about swearing. Over the course of six 20-minute episodes, Cage is likely to let out more ugly words out of his mouth than in any of his film roles.

Of course, Cage doesn’t talk naughty in the show alone, but rather acts as a kind of pre-reader in the series. Well – known comedians, such as Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman, Nikki Glaser and London Hughes. The history of swear words is in turn opened by scholars Benjamin K. Bergen, Anne H. Charity Hudley and Mireille Miller-Young.

Six episodes during which six English swear words are reviewed – or perhaps rather an ugly word because some of them cannot be said to be used for traditional swearing. The words are “fuck”, “shit”, “bitch”, “dick”, “pussy” and “damn”.

The still life is very entertaining from the start. Netflix calls it a comedy series in the original texts, and undeniably the series focuses very much on jokes and humor, although it also seeks to provide essential information about the origin of swear words, changes in related interpretations and the impact of swearing on people’s lives in general.

The episodes of the series are quite concise, and a significant part of the time is spent on joking and developing a joke, so a particularly in-depth treatment of a topic characterized as controversial is not possible in the program.

This has been the biggest reason why the series has also received a controversial reception in the world: it has been considered entertaining and Cage’s performance, for example, has been praised, but as a whole the subject remains a bit superficial. The fact that the swearing already feels such a hefty subject in principle that a more rigorous treatment could have been hoped for does not really improve it.

Still, if the history of swear words and research related to swearing is not already familiar, the series is guaranteed to offer a lot of new information spiced with functional humor. While Cage is good at his role, I am particularly reminded of the style of talented comedians like Silverman and Glaser reflecting on their own relationship to swearing and joking at the same time on the subject.

For a Finn to the viewer History of swear words is a confusing experience in some respects as well.

First of all, swear words do not translate completely as such into Finnish.

For example, the word “fuck” is basically “fuck” in Finnish, but in all cases the meanings of the words do not go together. The section on the word fuck also talks about how the word in English is equally a sub-style expression for having sex.

In Finland, on the other hand, “fuck” is a sub-style expression for the vagina, while History of swear words series, this term deals with “pussy” word in the opening section.

Confusion is forcibly promised to the translator and to those who read Finnish translations. When watching a series, it’s a good idea to turn off the subtitles and focus on listening to the meanings of English words.

Secondly: the starting point of the series is different in Finnish and English. In Anglo-American culture, swearing is still a stronger taboo than in Finland, which is immediately apparent in the opening period of the series.

In the United States, a movie gets an R-age rating right away if it says “fuck” more than once. R-movies in the United States are only available to parents under the age of 17 in the company of a parent. In lower age limit PG-13 movies, “fuck” is allowed once. In films intended for younger people, the word must not be said at all.

Is it is easy to think that in American culture, the documentary series on swearing is, in principle, more exciting than in Finland, where stigma is not associated with stigma, at least on the same scale.

But if a similar series of swear words were made in Finland, the words covered in the program would also be very different from those in the program hosted by Cage. This is what the author believes Jari Tammi, who has been familiar with swear words for years and has also written books about them.

“In Anglo-American culture, swearing is built primarily on sexual-toned vocabulary, as in this program. In Finland, the religious side of swearing is emphasized. We have five main words: fuck, devil, goddamn it, Satan and hell. Of these, all but ‘fuck’ are related to either Christianity or natural religions, ”Tammi says.

Jari Tammi has been familiar with swear words for years.­

Of Finland’s swear words, Tammi just finds the word “fuck” an interesting word in the sense that it alone represents all the sub-ugly words of the English language, which are dealt with in the first five episodes of the six parts of the Netflix series.

Generalized in the last century, it is a much fresher curse word than centuries-old exorcisms and rallies. Of course, the word “shit” is also used in swearing in Finland, for example, but in Tammi’s opinion it is not in the same position as the so-called five main words.

Similarly, English is very much lacking in “devils” and “satans”. They are mainly dealt with in the last section “damn”, which, however, does not have the same religious charge as in the Finnish words.

“In Finland, the taboo has often come from blasphemy. The devil is originally a god of thunder. Satan is the enemy of the soul, the godly cry for help or prayer, and hell is the place of perdition. ”

Before interview Tammi has had time to watch the first part of the series hosted by Cage. He finds the series interesting.

“There’s a little bit of glorification of the swearing in it, but in the end, the series has a pretty good grip. Of course, the presenter is a great choice, and the program comes with good facts about swear words and their history, ”says Tammi.

For example, Tammi finds interesting the information presented in the series about how words that were considered to be concretely taboo have affected popular culture. The series tells how the use of swear words was previously banned in American films. When a new age rating system was created and swear words were allowed under restrictions in movies, the audience for movies started to rise.

The series also tests a British study’s claim that swearing helps to withstand pain, for example. In one of the episodes of the series, the comedians immerse their hands in an ice-cold water container. Some get curses out loud while holding their hand in a water container, some don’t. Cursed persons are able to keep their hands longer in an ice-cold tank.

In addition, the series discusses how words have changed and their meanings have changed. This is especially dealt with in the “bitch” section.

Originally referring to a female dog, the word has become an offensive word in English for a reckless and light-footed woman, until in recent decades, in a new wave of feminism, women have taken the word and translated it into their own positive use. Nowadays, it is crucial for the word who uses the word “bitch” and for whom.

Sure the series also sees pure swearing fun, such as The Wire known from the series Isiah Whitlock Jr. howling “the longest‘ shit ’word in the world” with its own recognizable style.

Checkers believe that History of swear words is one indication that the swearing is also gradually losing its traditional position in the United States as a strong taboo. He still wants to think that swearing is not about shock value today, but that it has some meaning.

“The swearing for itself is not appreciated or interesting, but there is some obvious reason for the swearing. It can be, for example, the energy from the word ‘devil’ in a difficult situation, it can dispel negative emotions, use it as a word of protest or even create group spirit in a particular subculture, ”says Tammi.

History of Swear Words, Netflix.