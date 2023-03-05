Television | In a startling interview, a young tube player talks about harassment: “I was a favorite target of pedophiles on discussion boards”

Suomitube is a comprehensive overview of Finnish internet culture and the generation that grew up from youth to adulthood on social media.

Mightily a new documentary series Suomitube condenses over ten years of the history of Finnish tubetus into six episodes, from homemade rags to commercial collaborations and the birth of a whole professional group.

Suomitube has been made a bit of a reporter Pekka Laine developed in the spirit of a high-quality documentary concept that has given viewers Politics-Finland and Iskelmä-Finland brilliant series like

Suomitube is behind the idea and script Ville Kauppinen, who is a tube player who gained popularity with his so-called wandering videos. The series has been directed by, among others Glowwriter-director known from the podcast Janne Lankoski.

The documentary series consists of the talking heads of about 30 tubettai and, of course, materials from YouTube videos. Included are, for example, Niilo22, Soikku, Herbalisti, HurHur, Mariieveronica and Pinkku Pinsku.

Dumbers nostalgic for the small circles and community spirit of the early days and comment on the changing nature of tube-making when commercialism and publicity came along.

The first clear sign of tube culture becoming more professional was the first Tubecon in 2014. It was a kind of cross between a fan event, an award show and a myth held at the Hartwall arena.

Relatively quickly, the representatives of the traditional media figured out that with the help of tube players, they could get young people, for example, in front of the television.

Already in 2014 Soikku ie Sonja Hämäläinen competed Dancing with the Stars in the program. Since then, many tube stars have been seen in various reality television competitions and host jobs. Some have found a permanent career in television and radio, such as Veronica Verhowho started using the tube in 2012 among the first Finns.

With the increase in publicity, various slights, hate comments and bullying also increased, and related to it, its entire subculture, the so-called rant videos, the nastiest of which criticized and barked at other YouTubers.

That the creator and presenter of the documentary is himself deeply involved in the scene, there is both a good and a bad side to the series. As an outsider, it’s almost impossible to try to keep up with the twists and turns of the old some dramas, which could progress from being targeted to death threats.

However, the episode about the robbery is so touching that it makes you really wish that the internet would explode.

The most genuinely startling interview regarding harassment is with Pinkku Pinsku, who started being bullied at a very young age Pinja Sanaksenahon:

“The stages of my adolescence were commented on a lot on social media. I was such a favorite target of pedophiles on all discussion forums. Video clips were distributed there, if I had shot a YouTube video, for example, where my whole body was visible,” he describes.

In the year 2018 Suomen Kuvalehti conducted a survey on the most prestigious professions in Finland. Tubettaja was the last on the list after the fairs and telemarketers.

Against this reputation of pointless work, the series focuses on justifying that tubing is a real profession and you can get burnout from it. Almost every second interviewee talks about exhaustion and burnout. Someone has filmed their ambulance trip to Jorvi on their social media channel.

On the other hand, genuine bettors are not pressured by advertisement deadlines. One episode focuses on these Passi Viherahonto the popularity of cult figures like Niilo22 and Markoboy86.

Real tube bettors existed before the tubetus hype. Genuine bettors are often unemployed and slightly marginalized characters from society, who upload to the service unadorned scraps and often damp everyday life. Sworn fan bases have formed around them, but also haters and bullies who indulge in outright vandalism.

The documentary asks relevant questions regarding the popularity of authentic YouTubers. Do we laugh with them or at their expense? How many people watch these videos to feel superior?

Document ends with a reflection on how the tube culture is doing when Tiktok’s short videos change the use of social media and video viewing habits. Those who managed to make tubetus a career for themselves have been on the move at just the right time.

Today, making YouTube videos is more difficult to attract masses of followers and publicity, because the making is professionalized and the audience is fleeing to the Chinese short video platform.

For a representative of the irc generation like me, Suomitube with its insider acknowledgments goes overboard in many places. However, Yle is once again doing important cultural work by archiving a significant phase of Finnish internet history and at the same time the experiences of the generation that grew up with social media from youth to adulthood in the 2010s.

