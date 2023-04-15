Television | “I hope for the most whimsical government negotiations,” says comedian Jukka Lindström

A hard week’s evening is Jukka Lindström’s new political satire show.

Jukka Lindström may be the most consistent figures in domestic politics. The comedian is starting his third political satire show.

About a week’s worth of news (2014–2017) and Jukka Lindström’s Page History (2022) will be followed by a seven-part series A rough weeknightwhich conveniently starts the same week as the new parliament began its term.

“From the point of view of the country, I hope that the government negotiations will take place quickly, but from the point of view of satire, of course, I hope for as many multi-generational and funny negotiations as possible,” says Lindström.

Their the twists and turns fit well into the episodes that are recorded only the afternoon before the broadcast. A changing group of panelists are discussing the topics. In the first episode, they are an actor-writer Niina Lahtineneditor Jari Hanska and Director of Communications Lotta Backlund.

Political the field of satire has changed About a week’s worth of news after. According to Lindström, jokes have also become more and more a tool for making politics, thanks to social media and especially Twitter.

“However, I always wonder when a politician jokes. It contains or at least can contain a double message, on the one hand for those hc supporters and then again for the general public,” says Lindström.

“Politicians always have an agenda.”

How about a comedian’s agenda? Lindström says that the script team always aims only for laughs.

“It doesn’t matter to me whether it’s a minister from the center, the coalition or the Democrats who drinks liquor in the minister’s car. I am equally happy about such news.”

The evening of a hard week, TV1 at 21:00 and Yle Areena.