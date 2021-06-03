Television | “I dare!” – Kate Winslet denied editing the “stomach” on the sex scene

Kate Winslet has had to actively defend the external roughness of her character in the Mare of Easttown series.

Sugary hair with dark root growth, makeup-free face, hanging flannel shirts. Kate Winsletin role Mare of Easttown Mare Sheehanina, a small-town middle-aged detective, is down-to-earth and mundane in terms of costume and disguise.

And viewers love it: the character in flannel shirts and jeans is even named pandemic style icon.

The seventh and final episode of the series was seen in Finland on Monday. Warner Media announced on Tuesday that the episode was HBO and HBO Max the most watched of all time during its first day.

Winslet however, has had to actively defend the external roughness of Mare’s character in the series.

For example, Marie’s sex scene with author Richard Ryan (Guy Pearce). After the filming, the director Craig Zobel came to assure Winslet that the “stomach” in his scene could be removed in surgery, Winslet says In an interview with The New York Times.

“I dare!” Winslet replied to the instructor.

Winslet also returned the advertising poster for the series twice because it had been over-processed.

“Guys, I know how many wrinkles I have around my eyes, please put them all back.”

Kate Winslet turns 46 in October, and acting out a woman who looks clearly middle-aged is important to her.

“I think people identified with this character precisely because he doesn’t have any filters. She is a fully functioning, flawless woman whose body and face work in conjunction with her age, life and background. I think we missed that. ”

Winslet has fought against the impossible beauty ideals of the entertainment industry throughout his career. For example in a contract with cosmetics giant L’Oreal is, at Winslet’s request, a point that his images may not be processed. No wrinkle removal, no facial shrinking, no skin bumps.

Over the years, Winslet has been written over and over again focusing on the body and its size. Roles have often been described through Winslet’s appearance.

At the same time, Winslet has set an example for many by showing that other than very slender women can succeed in the film industry. In 2016, Winslet owned Steve Jobs for the Bafta Award for Best Female of the Year for “all self-doubting girls”, recalling a time when a school drama teacher advised her to “adapt to the roles of an obese girl”.