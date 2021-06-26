Television | “I always thought it was a job I was born to do” – Conan O’Brien ran a late night talk show for almost 28 years until Thursday ended all

Conan O’Brien managed to do more than 4,000 hours of television. He also achieved great success in Finland when comparing himself to President Tarja Halonen.

Good mood a man walks along the streets of Manhattan. It is September 13, 1993.

Recipients wish good luck.

The man arrives at the television company’s studio, rides the elevator, and encounters a news anchor Tom Brokawin.

“You better be as good as you are [David] Letterman, ”Brokaw says,“ or else … ”He crushes the biscuits in his hand and blows the crumbs into the air.

The man continues his journey into the locker room, brushes his hair and slips a hanging loop around his neck. Then there is a knock.

The program begins, a voice from the door says.

Now, or do I have a moment?

Now right away, the voice answers.

Conan O’Brien takes a noose around his neck, starts whistling and leaves the door to the studio.

Andy Richter and Conan OBrien in 1993. Richter assisted O’Brien on Late Night from 1993 to 2000.

Thus begins the episode of the first late-night talk show, led by American presenter, producer, screenwriter, and comedian Conan O’Brien (b. 1963).

It has been almost 28 years.

Now the talk shows hosted by O’Brien have come to an end – at least for now. On Thursday, June 24, 2021, the television channel TBS aired the final episode of O’Brien’s program.

The program ends understandably. In recent years, O’Brien has no longer been a big star on U.S. gauges. His show lost in viewer comparisons to several other late night shows.

At one time, however, O’Brien was hugely popular. There was even talk of a phenomenon.

He became known for his exceptionally passionate fan base, which he gathered between 1993 and 2009 Late Night with Conan O’Brien program.

What was it about?

And how did O’Brien become one of the country’s most popular talk show presenters?

“ In the early years, Late Night with Conan O’Brien was criticized. The presenter was not considered appropriate.

In 1985 O’Brien graduated from Harvard University with a major in literature and American history. He moved to Los Angeles, where he got a job in the HBO news satire series Not Necessary the News from the script team.

After just over a year, however, he was fired. There was no money, and no TV jobs. O’Brien appeared in commercials and served drinks.

In 1987, O’Brien was hired as a warm-up comedian for Fox Channel To The Wilton North Report. However, the program did poorly, it was hated. The end came after four weeks.

Next in postponed.

O’Brien became a screenwriter Saturday Night Live. It has been a springboard for many comedians like Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, To Mike Myers and Adam Sandler. For the first time in his career, he received public recognition: in 1989, SNL received an Emmy Award for writing a comedy series.

In 1991, O’Brien moved on to come up with something new LookwellTV series for NBC. However, it didn’t become anything, only a pilot episode of the series was shown. That same year, O’Brien got a job The Simpsonsas the screenwriter of the series, and created the character of Captain Horatio McCallister.

Conan O’Brien visited Helsinki in 2006.

In David Letterman, who piloted the 1992 late-night talk show for a long time, said he was moving from NBC to a competing channel.

It was called a news bomb. There was a rush to find a replacement.

In April 1993, the channel announced its choice: 30-year-old Conan O’Brien, the “voice of a new generation”. The audience was amazed: who was this?

In the early years Late Night with Conan O’Brienia was criticized. The presenter was not considered appropriate. The praise was mainly received by the drummer Max Weinbergin live band.

Year after year, however, viewer numbers rose. Began to come praise. Further periods were concluded.

The program was presented abroad, also in Finland by Sub and its predecessors. Here it became a hit.

Many remember how O’Brien joked in the mid-21st century about his resemblance to the then president Tarja Halonen with. After that, he started talking about Finland anyway. The Finns got excited and sent mail, even invitations to their homes.

During the 2006 Finnish presidential election, Conan O’Brien made Tarja Halonen his second election advertisement.

In February 2006, O’Brien made a photo trip to Finland. Among other things, he met Halonen and visited Lapland.

And returned to his visit to Finland at regular intervals in his program. In the year 2014 he recalled:

“I went to Finland and they gave me a reindeer sausage. It was fantastic. ”

In January 2018 Ismo Leikola appeared in O’Brien’s program. This was reportedly the first time a Finnish stand-up comedian occurred at a U.S. late night talk show.

In summer 2009 O’Brien moved on Jay Lenon replaced by another late night program, The Tonigh Show’hun.

Viewership numbers declined. NBC, which presented the program, decided to postpone the broadcast time of O’Brien’s program. O’Brien refused. In the end, the channel paid him $ 45 million, or $ 31 million in compensation.

In March 2010, O’Brien began hosting his own name Conania On the TBS channel. At the end of 2020, it was announced that the talk show would end next summer.

“ “I always thought it was a job I was born to do.”

Although the late night program ended, O’Brien continues started in 2017 Conan without borders series. It is compiled from special episodes in which he travels the world.

In addition, his new program will begin streaming service on HBO Max. Details have not yet been announced.

Also a podcast Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend continues.

Thursday presented the last episode of Conan was exceptionally an hour long. It was visited by the Actors Jack Black and Will Ferrell.

O’Brien spoke.

“It’s hard to believe, it’s hard to say this is the last episode,” he said said to a live audience.

O’Brien has done over 4,000 hours of television. Loved hosting a late night talk show.

“I always thought it was a job I was born to do.”

O’Brien said every night: today we have a really great show.

“Now I have to tell you it was often Vale.”

“But tonight we really had a great show. And if not, what are you going to do about it? ”

The story also uses Sami Rainisto’s work The World of Conan O’Brien (2006).