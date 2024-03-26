Television | Hundreds of innocent people's lives were ruined, and it was all because of a bad information system

London

A warning a word to those television viewers with a particularly sensitive sense of justice: this miniseries can anger, shock, and make you cry tears of frustration and compassion.

The series can also scare you.

It casts doubt on the foundations of the Western rule of law: how is such large-scale judicial murder even possible?

At issue is a miniseries based on true events Mr Bates vs The Post Office, which will be available to watch in Finland on the Britbox service and on MTV Katsomo + subscription on March 27.

The series tells about the postal scandal in Britain that has been going on for more than twenty years. The defective Horizon information system of the British post office company (Post Office) and the hard grip of the company's management ruined the lives of hundreds of people.

Horizon showed that the money disappeared. The postal company blamed agent post offices, i.e. small entrepreneurs, who ran postal services alongside, for example, a village store, for the shortages.

Hundreds of people were brought to court for embezzlement, fraud and accounting crimes. All along, the reason was in the information system.

Many lost their property, and some went to prison. A few ended up committing suicide.

Miniseries in the center is a former operator of the representative post office who rose up in rebellion Alan Batesplayed by an award-winning actor Toby Jones.

Fearless Bates goes against the big and powerful postal company. However, this is not a one-man show, but a story about the power of cooperation and mass movement.

Courtroom scene from the series Mr Bates vs The Post Office. Front left John Hollingworth playing lawyer James Hartley and right Toby Jones playing Alan Bates. See also Chess | The Iranian star played in the World Cup without a hijab - now defected to Spain

in Britain of James Strong directed by the series was seen on the ITV channel in the first week of January. The series immediately ignited a wide and heated social debate.

The entertaining television series and the real-life dramas behind it became the number one news at the beginning of the year. The series was watched 22 million times on the streaming service in January.

This is still not new. Posti's information system problems were reported for the first time back in 2009.

However, it wasn't until the television series that the general public and leading politicians were properly awakened.

If anything, this proves the power of drama.

The postal scandal the roots go back to the 1990s, so the screenwriter With Gwyneth Hughes there has been some condensing, when the story had to fit into four episodes.

Hughes worked on the script for three years. She is told afterwards for the British media due to heavy budget pressures. The series based on real events required a lot of background work to get the facts as correct as possible.

The viewer doesn't even notice the big work, but just taps the story from the edge of the sofa, biting his nails.

I also have to remember that Mr Bates vs The Post Office is just part of a long-running postal scandal. There would be – unfortunately – material for no matter how long the series.

Former post office operator, activist Alan Bates rarely appears in public. The picture is from the end of February, when Bates was heard at a committee session of the British Parliament. See also Suicides increase during full moon week, study finds

miniseries received rave reviews from British newspapers even before the public success.

The Times magazine gave four stars out of five. The critic praised the main actors and the screenwriter. The greatest merit of the script is precisely that the series is painful to watch.

Four out of five stars gave also critic for The Daily Telegraph. The author stated that he has rarely had to be so powerfully spun by a drama – and rarely wanted to put up as little in return.

Also four out of five stars fire From The Guardian, whose critic saw the story as a battle between little David and big Goliath. It is said that sometimes the drama is painted with a little too big a brush and the high points are exaggerated, but this too cannot be read as an actual reproach.

In the Mr Bates vs The Post Office series, former post office operators team up after suffering at the hands of the postal company.

Britain's In the mail scandal, what has shocked me is how powerless a small person is if those in power don't play fair.

Many agents mail managers asked the post office for help with the problems of the Horizon information system, but to no avail. The Post Office withheld information, pressured proxy mails and started (in hindsight) completely unfounded criminal and civil lawsuits against them.

It is made even worse by the fact that the Post Office is a company owned by the British government.

If the state is not on the side of its own citizens, then who is?

(To be clear: postal services in Britain are differentiated. Royal Mail, which distributes letters and parcels, and the listed company that owns it are different companies than the post office services and network equivalent Post Office.)

In the miniseries the bad guys are two directors of the postal company.

The biggest responsibility falls on the former director general of the Post Office To Paula Vennells, who also happens to be a priest. He is being played Lia Williams.

The anger of the television viewers has also acquired concrete features.

Started at the beginning of January campaign, which demanded the removal of the title granted to Vennells. The address collected more than a million signatures in a week.

Vennells has since given up not only his title but also his trust and other duties.

Paula Vennells served as the Post Office's CEO from 2012 to 2019. The picture is from autumn 2018.

The postal scandal the investigation work, on the other hand, is still in progress.

British Conservative Government launched in March, a bill that is supposed to overturn all criminal convictions received by proxies who used the Horizon program.

Those convicted of crimes are offered compensation of 600,000 pounds, i.e. around 700,000 euros. Those who previously won small damages in the class action will be offered an extra £75,000 each.

Victims who are not satisfied with the compensation sums can, if they wish, demand even larger sums through the courts. More than four thousand people are entitled to compensation.

Justice may prevail – thanks to Alan Bates and the TV series.

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, Britbox and MTV Katsomo+.