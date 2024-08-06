Television | Hugely expensive dragons steal the show in the hit series, but are they worth the price?

TV|The long-awaited second season of House of the Dragon just ended, and the dragons finally took on an even bigger role.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The second season of House of the Dragon ended. Dragons are the most expensive element in the series. In the series, dragons are an important part of the story and symbolize the destructive power of war.

Huge leathery wings whip the sky, a loud roar is heard and the beast spits fire from its gills. Monday ended House of the Dragon – series (HotD) the second season, during which the civil war named dance of dragons increased its rounds.

The series is based on by George R.R. Martin Fire and blood -to the novel (Fin. Fairy Tale Spell ), which tells about the stages of the Targaryen family about 200 years before Game of Thrones series of events. Martin has been closely involved in the preparation of the series, but is its actual creator and scriptwriter Ryan Condal.

Whereas in the first season we spent long periods at the negotiation table, now we got to the most important thing: the dragons.

Follow the plot revelations about the events of the series.

George RR Martin tells in his blog how important it is to him that dragons only have two legs like real winged ones. This, in turn, leads to them lurching forward rather clumsily on the ground.

in House of the Dragon technology brings mythology to life. Max also has behind-the-scenes footage to watch The House that Dragons Built (THtDB), which tells what is required to make the dragon as real as possible: how to use real fire in the filming or how the actor rides a mechanical dragon saddle in the studio in front of a blue screen.

In fantasy imagery, dragons are often depicted as gallant, even beautiful. HotD’s dragons, however, are emphatically rugged beasts with small eyes and ragged wings. Despite that, or precisely because of that, they have fascinated many: since the beginning of the season, it has published countless things and videosin which the series’ dragons are analyzed down to the smallest peculiarities.

The dragons in the series are designed as individuals in terms of size, color and character. Now fifteen dragons have already been flown in front of the spectators, of which at least two, probably three, have died.

Such a generous dragon coverage requires a really tight budget.

“Dragon scenes are as expensive as owning a real dragon,” jokes the visual effects producer Thomas Horton in THtDB.

“ This is how generous dragon coverage eats up the budget.

HotD’s the first season already cost almost 200 million euros. The second season has two fewer episodes, but significantly more dragons. The price for the season has not been announced yet, but I would guess that the price has remained at least the same.

In House of the Dragon, the use of dragons also emphasizes the inequality of people, when the common people become dragon food in royal power struggles. In the second season, the setting changes, when no less than three of the people rise to become dragon riders. In the picture, Queen Rhaenyra confronts one of them.

But are the dragons worth the price?

Yes and no. I myself have noticed that I am more interested in THtDB described behind-the-scenes work, technology and craftsmanship. The end result is without a doubt a handsome spectacle, but it has happened partly at the cost of the content.

House of the Dragon the script is unhelpfully a little superficial and the development of the characters unbelievable. Especially the final episode left me feeling empty. Skillfully executed dragons don’t help with that.

Of course, the authors disagree. for the New York Times Ryan Condal says dragons are the key House of the Dragon to magic. In his books, George RR Martin weaves the myths and horrors of the real world into his own fictional world.

This is how the dragon becomes a symbol: the most destructive weapon of war. “Dragons are nuclear weapons,” says Martin in THtDB. Condal compares set in the years of the Cold War, but the rulers gathering destructive power feel terrifyingly current even now.

In the fourth episode, we experience an atomic bomb moment, a battlefield of burned soldiers.

And then only three dragons fight.

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) riding her Meleys dragon into battle in episode four. In The House that Dragons Built series filmed behind the scenes, you can see how much work and actors the scene required.

The eighth at the end of the episode we see the huge armies. Queen Rhaenyra now has nine dragons in her black, King Aegon has three in his green.

Two wild dragons, Cannibal and Gray Wraith, have yet to be seen.

The third season remains to be seen.

House of the Dragon and The House that Dragons Built, Max.

Prince Aemond Targaryen’s (Ewan Mitchell) Vhagar is the largest of the dragons. George RR Martin hints in his blog that in future books he will tell more about how a dragon chooses its rider.

Read more: Parts of House of the Dragon’s season finale were leaked again

Read more: The ingredients of a civil war in stock: Here’s what’s to come in the 2nd season of the series that gathered record audiences

Read more: The final episode of House of the Dragon was leaked to the public – HBO is monitoring the situation “aggressively”

Read more: Streaming services are fighting for viewers with big-budget fantasy series that are now in the middle – It’s time to think about who will win: House of the Dragon or The Rings of Power

Read more: House of the Dragon has been accused of “wokeism”, but I can’t find it

Read more: House of the Dragon focuses more on the position of women, but the blood still flows: This is the series that has already broken audience records

Read more: The long-awaited House of the Dragon series begins and the familiar world of Westeros has been realized with big money – but the perspective is completely new

Read more: The world of the favorite author was filmed in films like a documentary – Now the world was made into perhaps the most expensive TV series of all time, which amazed the director