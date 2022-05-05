Television | Hippies who like drugs and free sex avoid working in the cult comic: The much-anticipated animation is a downfall

The frantic adventures of the boys of Friikkilä are a enduring legacy of American underground culture in the 1960s.

The Freak Brothers At the beginning of the first part of the animation series, a young man is seen at a home party Bernie Sanderswho wants to share the stuffed Patong with others. However, it doesn’t work because Fat-Freddy eats the bread himself.

That’s about grassroots socialism.

Sanders-Fat Freddy, Free Arm Franklin, Phineas and Fat-Freddy’s cat will collide later in 2020 in San Francisco when he is already a presidential candidate.

The men are better known as Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers. So far, two production seasons have been produced about the mixed series of three anarchist hippies.

Unfortunately, the baton scene remains The Freak Brothers as the only joke of the first episodes in which humor is torn from the clash of hippie idealism and real life.

In the future, the series will be taken forward mainly by cloud acquisition and burning.

Here in the sense, animation is faithful to its role model i.e. Gilbert Sheltonin for a cartoon, but only in that. The stories of the original comics are not used.

In the comic book that continues to appear, the spiritual home of the Friikkilä boys is in the underground circles of the 1960s and 1970s.

This is indicated by the preference of friends living in a roommate for decades for psychedelic drugs and free sex.

Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers in Finland have sometimes been turned into Friikkilä’s brothers, even though the men are not related. Comic book about Idiots Abroad.

Shelton began to draw The sons of Friikkilä in 1968, from the point of view of the youth revolution, over the age of thirty. Prior to that, he had graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences, edited car magazines, and studied at an art school.

The boys of Friikkilä the timeless slapstick humor is fueled by active job avoidance, drugs, and scolding with the authorities.

The salt of the comic is a satire throwing in every direction, which also hits marginal cultural figures. So to those hippies.

But how have the boys of Friikkilä moved to 2020 in the animation series? It is necessary to go back half a century, to August 1969.

Phineas has read about a shaky psychedelic called it Ultimate high, to get the trio to travel to New York State, the small town of Bethel. There is a music festival called Woodstock, which is also attended by guru Swami Bhajan, who developed the miracle chemical.

The trio return to San Francisco, but the substance turns out to be an unexpected styd. Follow the 50 years of unconsciousness on the couch of the Phinees Drug Laboratory built into the basement.

In the new animated series, the gender of Läski-Freddy’s cat has been changed. Now the female cat is also named: Kitty.

Friends will wake up in 2020. Their home has already been demolished many times and a new one has been built to replace it.

The current occupants of the house are a three-person, strictly middle-class family, which is also home to the family’s mother’s sister. Noah’s father is an involuntary slipper hero and Harper’s mother is a tight-lipped bastard. Only the social-liberal sister Gretchen is interested in helping Friikkilä’s sons lost in time.

Fat Freddy, Free Arm Franklin and Phinex also have difficulty adjusting to the idea that cannabis has been legalized during their unconsciousness.

The boys of Friikkilä the transfer to animation has been eagerly awaited for years, but the end result is a blast. The Freak Brothers does not take off correctly in any way during the first periods. The joke about the silly snails of the 1960s in modern times wears out quickly.

The series almost completely misses the opportunities to do, say The Simpsons as a matter of social and political satire, which has been at the core of the original comics alongside the trio’s gossip.

Frivolity without a carnivalistic countercultural frenzy feels troublesome and wrongly brainless. Due to piss humor and punching, the age limit of the series is 18.

Mahalasku annoying because even the weakest setups have produced a valid sitcom.

Of course, the starting point is difficult. The boys of Friikkilä is Robert Crumpin in addition to comics, many consider the most enduring entertainment produced by American underground culture. Transferring it to another art form requires courage and skill.

That is basically enough.

The production team has done it before King of the Hill series. Well-known Actors such as Woody Harrelson (Freewheel Franklin), Pete Davidson (Phineas), John Goodman (Fat-Freddy) and Tiffany Haddish (Fat-Freddy’s Cat Kitty).

The characters in the comics have naturally moved into the box. They correspond to the sounds that have been created while reading cartoons. The exception is Läski-Freddy’s cat, whose sex has been changed without any added value.

The Freak Brothers, HBO Max. (K18)