Television | Here are all the 2023 Golden Venla winners

HS's Children's News won the Golden Venla for the second year in a row.

26.1. 21:56

Golden at the Venla gala there were a few winners of two series when the awards were handed out at the National Opera on Friday evening.

The song of my life was awarded for the fourth time as musical entertainment of the year and its host Katja Ståhl was awarded the presenter of the year award for the second time.

The drama series of the year was awarded Pig mafia and directed the series as director of the year Mika Kurvinen.

Siege-series scriptwriter couple Hannu Kontturi and Antti Pesonen were awarded as screenwriters of the year and played the main part Elias Salonen leading actor of the year.

A rough weeknight was awarded as the entertainment program of the year and the team of its screenwriters received one screenwriter of the year award (entertainment, reality and events).

The Siege series received two Golden Venla. In the photo, the leading actor of the year Elias Salonen.

About the awards was decided by the members of Televisioakatemia ry, which consists of professionals in the TV industry, but 157,000 viewers participated in the voting for the audience awards.

On the spectrumseries was successful in both ways: the panel of professionals awarded it as the follow-up reality show of the year, and in the public vote it received the program of the year award.

HS Children's news was awarded for the second year in a row as the best program for children and youth.

There were also familiar awardees, for example Grandmasterwhich was awarded for the fourth time in the game show series of the year and Dancing with the Starswhich was chosen for the fifth time as competition reality show of the year.

The repeaters of their wins also included the event program of the year UMK and MOT, which received the award for news and current affairs program.

It's easy for a winner to smile: Fanny Fröman, the host of HS's Children's News, gets to celebrate the best children's and youth program Golden Venla for the second year in a row.

Golden Venla program awards 2023

Children and youth program of the year 2023

HS Children's news (Nelonen and Ruutu, Helsingin Sanomat)

The program and documentary series of the year 2023

Linda (MTV Katsomo and MTV3, Moskito Television)

Drama series of the year 2023

Pig mafia (C More / MTV Katsomo, Kaiho Republic)

Event program of the year 2023

UMK23 (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yle Creative contents and media)

Game show of the year 2023

Grandmasterseason 4 (MTV Katsomo and MTV3, Rabbit Films)

Discussion program of the year 2023

Fridayseason 8 (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yle News and Current Affairs)

Competition reality of the year 2023

Dancing with the Starsseason 16 (MTV Katsomo and MTV3, Banijay Finland)

Comedy series of the year 2023

Sunday lunchseason 4 (C More / MTV Katsomo, Yellow Film & TV)

Lifestyle program of the year 2023

Grand Designs Finlandseason 2 (MTV Katsomo and MTV3, Fremantle Media Finland)

Music entertainment of the year 2023

Song of my lifeseason 5 (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yle Luovat content and media/Yellow Film & TV)

Follow-up reality of the year 2023

On the spectrum (Yle Areena and Yle TV2, Fremantle Media Finland)

Sports program of the year 2023

Women's World Cup 2023 (Yle Areena and Yle TV2, Yle Urheilu)

News and current affairs program of the year 2023

MOT (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yle News and Current Affairs)

Entertainment program of the year 2023

A rough weeknight (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yle Creative contents and media)

My life's song was awarded as Musical Entertainment of the Year and Katja Ståhl as Presenter of the Year.

Golden Venla author awards 2023

Presenter of the year 2023

Katja Ståhl from the program Song of my lifeseason 5 (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yle Luovat content and media/Yellow Film & TV)

Screenwriter of the year (entertainment, reality and events)

Jukka Lindström, Yasir Gaily, Anders Helenius, Ursula Herlin, Sara Vainio & Janne Zarefffrom the program A rough weeknight (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yle Creative contents and media)

Director of the year (entertainment, reality and events)

Jussi Korva & Olli Horttanafrom the program Amazing Race Finland (Nelonen and Ruutu, Moskito Television)

Screenwriter of the Year (Fiction)

Hannu Kontturi & Antti Pesonenfrom the series Siege (Nelonen and Ruutu, Mediawan Finland)

Director of the Year (Fiction)

Mika Kurvinenfrom the series Pig mafia (C More / MTV Katsomo, Kaiho Republic)

Leading Actor of the Year

Elias Salonenfrom the series Siege (Nelonen and Ruutu, Mediawan Finland)

Supporting Actor of the Year

Miitta Sorvalifrom the series The Duke of Siposeason 3 (Elisa Viihde, Yellow Film & TV)

Golden Venla audience awards 2023

Performer of the year 2023

Kai “Kaitsu” Rinkinen

Program of the year 2023

On the spectrum

Golden Venla Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

Rauli Virtanen