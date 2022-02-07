Television | HBO Max’s first Finnish drama series is directed by AJ Annila

Production of the series, which runs under the ID work title, will begin this year.

American The streaming service is controlled by the first Finnish series ordered by HBO Max AJ Annilasays HBO Max in its press release.

The subscription for the series was first reported last autumn.

The Hollywood Reporter said at the time that IDbehind the series under the working name are Aleksi Bardy and Mia Ylönen Helsinki film, and the series is produced by Helsinki film.

This is a six-part crime series about a Finnish police detective named Emma, ​​who specializes in art scams. He has to create a cover character to infiltrate a Stockholm-based auction company.

Emma becomes Annika, a sudden social beauty, who, according to the press release, loves partying with intoxicants and is in many ways the opposite of the calm, restrained and controlled Emma.

At the auction company, he is investigating the company’s connections to the infamous money launderer Blankoo.

With ID job name production of the current series is scheduled to begin this year and will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. The corresponding producers are HBO Max Christian Wikander and Steve Matthews

This is the first Finnish production for HBO Max, which started operations in Finland last October.

The first Finnish production at HBO was completed in 2020 In isolationseries, which told about the social isolation of the Korona period through the eyes of seven Finnish directors. AJ Annila directed one of the films in that series.

Annila’s previous directions include films Sauna and Ikitie as well as a drama series Fist.