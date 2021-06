“Good friends of taste, do not bother. They come again, entertainment heroes who became like the stealth flagship of their channel. ”

Those words were written by a critic of Helsingin Sanomat Jukka Kajava when evaluating a set of sketches Chamomile episodes of the new season in 1999. Eight years earlier, Kummeli humor had popped into Finnish television entertainment and managed to achieve unprecedented popularity in a few years.