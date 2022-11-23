Television | Golden Venla lists announced: Here are the best domestic TV programs of 2022

The series Aikuiset, Mieheni vaimo and Munkkivuori collected the most Kultainen Venla nominations on the short lists.

Pre-juries have voted for the best television programs of the year in the Kultainen Venla competition.

Yleisradio’s comedy series received the most nominations on the short lists Adults (3rd season), Yleisradio’s drama series My husband’s wife and Elisa Viihde Viaplay’s drama series Munkkivuori.

Adults– series was produced by Yellow Film & TV, My husband’s wife Lucy Loves Drama and Munkkivuoren Rabbit Films.

Munkkivuoren created by Jani Volanen is nominated for both fiction director of the year and fiction screenwriter of the year.

There were sets of four nominations Transport and Dancing with the Stars. Maria Veitolan starred two programs, I took turns as guests, Maria Veitola and starting on December 29 Veitola.doc., received a total of four nominations.

HS Children’s news is again nominated for the best children’s and youth program of the year.

This year there were five jurors in all. They voted for the best entertainment, drama and comedy series as well as children’s and youth programs. Two new juries voted on sports and news and current affairs programs.

Due to tied voting results, some categories have more than five candidates.

Now, based on the selected shortlists, the members of the Television Academy, consisting of professionals in the TV industry, vote for the winners. The three programs and authors with the most votes from each category make it to the finals.

The finalists will be announced on December 8. The one with the highest number of votes wins the Golden Venla award. The gala will take place on January 20, 2023.

This year, the best female and male actors will no longer be chosen in Golden Venla, but the competition will be gender-neutral for the first time. At the gala, the awards for leading actor of the year and supporting actor of the year will be awarded.

The shortlists of the Golden Venla competition in 2022

Program and documentary series of the year

Cold War Finland (Yle Areena and Yle TV2, Intervisio)

Secrets of my family, season 2 (MTV3, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Silent Arctic Wars (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, NTRNZ media)

Veitola.doc (MTV3, MTV Studios)

Yle Friday dockers (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yle News and current affairs)

Discussion program of the year

Efter Nio (Yle Arenan & Yle Fem, Parad Media)

The Joonas Nordman Show, season 3 (MTV3, Yellow Film & TV)

Friday (Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, Yle News and Current Affairs)

Half past seven (Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, Yle Urheilu i events)

Taking turns as guests, Maria Veitola (MTV Katsomo, Moskito Television)

Game show of the year

(All nominated programs go directly to member voting.)

Do you want to be a millionaire? (Four, Rabbit Films)

On the moon, season 3 (MTV3, FremantleMedia Finland)

Almost Mensa, Season 5 (FOX, Banijay Finland)

Grandmaster Season 3 (MTV3, Rabbit Films)

Lifestyle program of the year

Tamers of Chaos (MTV3, Rabbit Films)

Home for the Dog (Nelonen, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Remppa vai Muutto Suomi, season 2 (Nelonen, Rabbit Films)

Strömsö (Yle Arenan, Yle Fem and Yle TV1, Svenska Yle)

Supernanny Finland, 4th season (MTV3, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Competition reality of the year

Koko Suomi leipoo, 8th season (MTV3, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Lego Masters Finland (MTV3, Endemol Shine Finland)

Marko Björs – The Adventure of Love (TV5 / Discovery+, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Survivors Finland, season 6 (Nelonen, Banijay Finland)

Dancing with the Stars, season 15 (MTV3, Banijay Finland)

Follow-up reality of the year

Across the Atlantic, Season 3 (TV5 and Discovery+, Rabbit Films)

Alive 24h, season 6 (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, ITV Studios Finland)

Special Forces (Ruutu, Banijay Finland)

Linna (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yle Creative contents and media)

Rich and penniless, 3rd season (Nelonen, Mediawan Finland)

Girls 18 (Yle Areena and Yle TV2, Yle Luovat contents and media)

Musical entertainment of the year

Elämäni Biisi, season 4 (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yellow Film & TV)

Song for Love, Season 2 (MTV3, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Masked Singer Finland, season 4 (MTV3, FremantleMedia Finland)

The Voice of Finland, 11th season (Nelonen, ITV Studios Finland)

Only life, 13th season (Nelonen, Banijay Finland)

Entertainment program of the year

Joonas Nordman Show: Grillikausi (MTV3, Yellow Film & TV)

The Fall, Season 14 (MTV3, Yellow Film & TV)

Couch potatoes, 13th season (Yle Areena and Yle TV2, Endemol Shine Finland)

Tervo & Halme in search of true Finnishness (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Gimmeyawallet Productions)

True Story Finland (HBO Max and TV5, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Event program of the year

Aid to Ukraine – Large support concert (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yle Urheilu i events)

Emma Gaala (Four, Yellow Film & TV)

Golden Venla (MTV3, FremantleMedia Finland)

UMK22 (Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, Yle Creative contents and media)

Yle morning special broadcast: Russia’s attack on Ukraine (Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, Yle Uutis- and current affairs)

Presenter of the year

Antti Holma from the program Do you want to be a millionaire? (Four, Rabbit Films)

Joonas Nordman from the Joonas Nordman Show (MTV3, Yellow Film & TV)

Ernest Lawson from the program Dancing with the Stars (MTV3, Banijay Finland)

Heikki Paasonen from the program The Voice of Finland (Nelonen, ITV Studios Finland)

Vappu Pimiä from the programs Dancing with the stars / Maajussille morsian (MTV3, Banijay Finland / FremantleMedia Finland)

Katja Ståhl from the program Elämäni Biisi (Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, Yellow Film & TV)

Director of the year (entertainment, reality, events)

Sami Kieksi from the program Veitola.doc (MTV3, MTV Studios)

Edward Kojone from the program Special Forces (Ruutu, Banijay Finland)

Jan-Aslak Leino & Janne Rehmonen from the show Dancing with the Stars (MTV3, Banijay Finland)

Petja Peltomaa from the program Elämäni Biisi (Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, Yellow Film & TV)

Anni Suikkanen from the program Atlantin kali (TV5 and Discovery+, Rabbit Films)

Screenwriter of the year (entertainment, reality, events)

Kalle Lamberg & Tomi Haustola from the program Suurmestira (MTV3, Rabbit Films)

Jussi Lehtomäki & Edward Kojonen from the program Special Forces (Ruutu, Banijay Finland)

Kirsi Markkanen from the program Elossa 24h (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, ITV Studios Finland)

Elina Martevo & Pirja Lund from the program Song for Love (MTV3, Warner Bros. International Television Production Finland)

Milla Mattila & Laura Frima from the program Vuoroin vejæaina, Maria Veitola (MTV Katsomo, Moskito Television)

Emilia Valentin, Ilmo Pietarinen & Milla Mattila from the program Diili (Nelonen, FremantleMedia Finland)

Marjo Vilkko from the program Cold War Finland (Yle Areena and Yle TV2, Intervisio)

Drama series of the year

Enemy of the People (C More, Fire Monkey Productions)

Made in Finland (C More, Rabbit Films)

My husband’s wife (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Lucy Loves Drama)

The Man Who Died (Elisa Viihde Viaplay, ReelMedia)

Monk Mountain (Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Rabbit Films)

Transport (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Tekele Productions)

Comedy series of the year

Adults, 3rd season (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yellow Film & TV)

Jukka Lindström’s Page History (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yle Creative Content and Media)

Goldfish (Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Yellow Film & TV)

Roommates (C More, Dionysos Films)

Dear children (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yellow Film & TV)

Leading Actor of the Year

Anna Airola from the series Adults, season 3 (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yellow Film & TV)

From Peter Franzé’s series Helsinki syndrome (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Fisher King)

Riitta Havukainen from the series Paratiisi, season 2 (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, ReelMedia)

Pirjo Lonka from the series My Husband’s Wife (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Lucy Loves Drama)

Kreeta Salminen from the series Kansan vihollinn (C More, Fire Monkey)

Jussi Vatanen from the series The Man Who Died (Elisa Viihde Viaplay, ReelMedia)

Supporting Actor of the Year

Bruno Baer from the series My Husband’s Wife (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Lucy Loves Drama)

Laura Birn from the series Munkkivuori (Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Rabbit Films)

Miro Lopperi from the series Adults, season 3 (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yellow Film & TV)

Joonas Saartamo from the series Munkkivuori (Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Rabbit Films)

Sampo Sarkola from the series Made in Finland (C More, Rabbit Films)

Antti Virmavirta from the series Transport (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Tekele Productions)

Screenwriter of the Year (Fiction)

Anna Brotkin from the series Adults, season 3 (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yellow Film & TV)

Maarit Lalli and Kaarina Hazard, Lassi Vierikko, Leo Viirret, Jyrki Väisänen from the series Made in Finland (C More, Rabbit Films)

Auli Mantila from the series Transport (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Tekele Productions)

Juuli Niemi from the series My Husband’s Wife (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Lucy Loves Drama)

From Jani Volanen’s series Munkkivuori (Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Rabbit Films)

Director of the Year (Fiction)

Anna Dahlman from the series Adults, season 3 (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Yellow Film & TV)

Auli Mantila from the series Transport (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Tekele Productions)

Inari Niemi from the series My Husband’s Wife (Yle Areena and Yle TV1, Lucy Loves Drama)

Samuli Valkama from the series The Man Who Died (Elisa Viihde Viaplay, ReelMedia)

From Jani Volanen’s series Munkkivuori (Elisa Viihde Viaplay, Rabbit Films)

Children’s and youth program of the year

HS Children’s News (Nelonen, Helsingin Sanomat)

Yellow Snowman (Yle Areena and Yle TV2, Gigglebug Entertainment)

Losers, 2nd season (Yle Areena, Komeetta Filmi)

Moomin Valley, season 3 (Yle Areena and Yle TV2, Gutsy Animations)

Yle Mix – news for children (Yle Areena, Yle Utis- and current affairs)

Sports program of the year

Football Euro 2022 (Yle TV1, Yle TV2 and Yle Areena, Yle Sports and events)

Jyväskylä World Cup Rally (Yle TV2 and Yle Areena, Yle Urheilu i events)

Ice Hockey World Championships (MTV3 and C More, MTV)

Beijing Olympics and Sports Studio (Yle TV2 and Yle Areena, Yle Sports and events)

UEFA Champions League (C More and MTV3, MTV)

Athletics European Championship (Yle TV2 and Yle Areena, Yle Urheilu i events)

News and current affairs program of the year

Regional elections 2022: Presidential exams (Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, Yle Uutis- and current affairs)

At the heart of the matter (MTV3, MTV Uutiset)

A-Talk (Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, Yle News and Current Affairs)

MOT (Yle TV1 and Yle Areena, Yle News and Current Affairs)

After five (MTV3, MTV Uutiset)

Correction 23.11. at 3:01 p.m.: True Story Suomi can be seen on HBO Max and TV5, not on Discovery+, as the article incorrectly stated earlier.