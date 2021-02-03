Television | Golden Globe nominees released: Netflix rushed for majority of nominations, TV series rolled The Crown – Female directors nominated for historic record

The Golden Globe winners will be announced on February 28th.
British royal drama The Crown, a small town comedy Schitt’s Creek and thriller Ozark have received the most 2021 Golden Globe nominations. The nominations for the awards gala celebrating the television and film industry were announced on Wednesday afternoon Finnish time.
This year’s competition features both old favorites and new acquaintances.
Of the television series, the old acquaintance received the most, ie six nominations The Crown. Last year’s award group Schitt’s Creek now remained in five nominations.
Among the new series, the list of candidates included, among other things Ted Lasso, The Flight Attendant mixed Emily in Paris.
Netflixin series The Crownin and Ozarkin with Disney +’s Star Wars series competing in the same barracks of television drama series The Mandalorian, which introduced the world to the hugely popular baby Yoda and HBO’s horror series Lovecraft County.
Of the films, drama received the most nominations Mank, a total of six. The Netflix movie is David Fincherin control Citizen Kane from the unknown screenwriter of the classic Herman J. Mankiewiczista. Read the movie review from here.
Five nominations were received Aaron Sorkin a courtroom drama about the infamous trial of the Seven in Chicago. Also The Trial of the Chicago Seven is a Netflix movie. Read the movie review from here.
Actress who died last year Chadwick Boseman posthumously received a nomination for his role in a Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
The Glode Globe race proved successful as well To Sacha Baron Cohen, by BoratThe sequel to the film garnered a total of three nominations. In addition, Baron Cohen is nominated for a supporting role in The Trial of the Chicago Seven.
Three women made the list of candidates for the best director, which is more than ever. In the past, there has been a maximum of one female director at a time, tells the BBC, for example. A total of five female directors have been nominated for the Golden Globe over the past 77 years. The candidates are now Emerald Fennell from the movie Promising Young Woman, Regina King from the movie One Night in Miami and Chloe Zhao from the movie Nomadland. Fennel also stars in the nominated The Crown Camilla Parker Bowles.
Mixed On the movies and television series side, Netflix garnered the most nominations. It received nominations against a total of 20 HBO seven and Disney Hulu six.
Last year, by the way, was a celebration of streaming services: because movie theaters were mostly closed due to the pandemic and people spent time at home, streaming services were the main source of entertainment for people and watching movies.
The development was reflected in their popularity: according to Reuters, Netflix, for example, gained more paying users than ever before in its history in one year. A total of 203 million users have now logged in to the service. There are 86 million users logged in to Disney +.
The Golden Globe Awards are distributed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is made up of foreign journalists living in the United States. The awards anticipate to some extent the upcoming Oscar gala.
See below for all nominations
Television series
The best drama series
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
The best mini-series or TV movie
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Ax
The Undoing
Unorthodox
The best musical or comedy series
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
Schitt’s Creek
The Great
Ted Lasso
Best male lead in a musical or comedy series
Don Cheadle – Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult – The Great
Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudekis – Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best female lead in a musical or comedy series
Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning – The Great
Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Best male lead in a drama series
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Josh O’Connor – The Crown
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Al Pacino – Hunters
Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Laura Linney – Ozark
Sarah Paulson – Ratched
The best male lead in a mini-series or television movie
Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant – The Undoing
Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True
Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
Best female lead in a mini-series or television movie
Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People
Shira Haas – Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Best female year in a series, mini-series or television movie
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Julia Garner – Ozark
Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
Best male year in a series, mini-series or television movie
John Boyega – Small Ax
Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons – Hollywood
Donald Southerland – The Undoing
Movies
The best drama film
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The best musical or comedy film
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
The best animated film
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
The best foreign language film
Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, Guatemala / France
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, United States
Two of Us, France / United States
The best script
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher – Mank
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
The best song
Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messia
Here My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7
IO SI (Seen) – The Life Ahead
Speak Now – One Night in Miami
Tigers & Tweed – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
The best male year
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto – The Little Things
Bill Murray – On the Rocks
Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami
The best female year
Glenn Close – Hillbilly Miegy
Olivia Colman – The Father
Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried – Mank
Helana Zengel – News of the World
The best male lead in a musical or comedy film
Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden – The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
The best male lead in a drama film
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Metal
Anthony Hopkins – The Father
Gary Oldman – Mank
Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Drama
Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand – Nomadland
Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best female lead in a musical or comedy film
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson – Music
Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma
The best instructor
David Fincher – Mank
Regina King – One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloe Zhao – Nomadland
Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
The best music
The Midnight Sky
Tenet
News of the World
Mank
