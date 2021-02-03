Television | Golden Globe nominees released: Netflix rushed for majority of nominations, TV series rolled The Crown – Female directors nominated for historic record

The Golden Globe winners will be announced on February 28th.

British royal drama The Crown, a small town comedy Schitt’s Creek and thriller Ozark have received the most 2021 Golden Globe nominations. The nominations for the awards gala celebrating the television and film industry were announced on Wednesday afternoon Finnish time.

This year’s competition features both old favorites and new acquaintances.

Of the television series, the old acquaintance received the most, ie six nominations The Crown. Last year’s award group Schitt’s Creek now remained in five nominations.

Among the new series, the list of candidates included, among other things Ted Lasso, The Flight Attendant mixed Emily in Paris.

Netflixin series The Crownin and Ozarkin with Disney +’s Star Wars series competing in the same barracks of television drama series The Mandalorian, which introduced the world to the hugely popular baby Yoda and HBO’s horror series Lovecraft County.

Of the films, drama received the most nominations Mank, a total of six. The Netflix movie is David Fincherin control Citizen Kane from the unknown screenwriter of the classic Herman J. Mankiewiczista. Read the movie review from here.

Five nominations were received Aaron Sorkin a courtroom drama about the infamous trial of the Seven in Chicago. Also The Trial of the Chicago Seven is a Netflix movie. Read the movie review from here.

Actress who died last year Chadwick Boseman posthumously received a nomination for his role in a Netflix film Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

The Glode Globe race proved successful as well To Sacha Baron Cohen, by BoratThe sequel to the film garnered a total of three nominations. In addition, Baron Cohen is nominated for a supporting role in The Trial of the Chicago Seven.

Three women made the list of candidates for the best director, which is more than ever. In the past, there has been a maximum of one female director at a time, tells the BBC, for example. A total of five female directors have been nominated for the Golden Globe over the past 77 years. The candidates are now Emerald Fennell from the movie Promising Young Woman, Regina King from the movie One Night in Miami and Chloe Zhao from the movie Nomadland. Fennel also stars in the nominated The Crown Camilla Parker Bowles.

Mixed On the movies and television series side, Netflix garnered the most nominations. It received nominations against a total of 20 HBO seven and Disney Hulu six.

Last year, by the way, was a celebration of streaming services: because movie theaters were mostly closed due to the pandemic and people spent time at home, streaming services were the main source of entertainment for people and watching movies.

The development was reflected in their popularity: according to Reuters, Netflix, for example, gained more paying users than ever before in its history in one year. A total of 203 million users have now logged in to the service. There are 86 million users logged in to Disney +.

The Golden Globe Awards are distributed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which is made up of foreign journalists living in the United States. The awards anticipate to some extent the upcoming Oscar gala.

The Golden Globe winners will be announced at a televised ceremony on February 28th. The party is hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

See below for all nominations

Television series

The best drama series

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

The best mini-series or TV movie

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Ax

The Undoing

Unorthodox

The best musical or comedy series

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

Schitt’s Creek

The Great

Ted Lasso

Best male lead in a musical or comedy series

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudekis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best female lead in a musical or comedy series

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning – The Great

Jane Levy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Best male lead in a drama series

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor – The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

The best male lead in a mini-series or television movie

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much is True

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Best female lead in a mini-series or television movie

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Best female year in a series, mini-series or television movie

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Best male year in a series, mini-series or television movie

John Boyega – Small Ax

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Southerland – The Undoing

Movies

The best drama film

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The best musical or comedy film

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

The best animated film

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over the Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

The best foreign language film

Another Round, Denmark

La Llorona, Guatemala / France

The Life Ahead, Italy

Minari, United States

Two of Us, France / United States

The best script

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

The best song

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messia

Here My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

IO SI (Seen) – The Life Ahead

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

Tigers & Tweed – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

The best male year

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On the Rocks

Leslie Odom, Jr. – One Night in Miami

The best female year

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Miegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Helana Zengel – News of the World

The best male lead in a musical or comedy film

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

The best male lead in a drama film

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Riz Ahmed – The Sound of Metal

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Drama

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best female lead in a musical or comedy film

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamund Pike – I Care A Lot

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma

The best instructor

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

The best music

The Midnight Sky

Tenet

News of the World

Mank