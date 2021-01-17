This documentary, which had until then been broadcast only on France 3 Nouvelle-Aquitaine, is part of a burning news. Because, on January 12, came into force, at the initiative of the Trump administration, new customs duties on European products, primarily alcohol and spirits. Charente wine growers are worried, we learned last week, because the United States is, ” from afar “, the first market for cognac. But Mathilde Fassin’s documentary tells us much more …

New youth

In France, the liquor born in the middle of the 18th century e century is very popular with high society. Bonaparte consumed it – he gave his name to the superior quality, XO (extra old) or Napoleon. “It was the favorite drink of the white aristocrats”, explains the voiceover of the documentary. Paradoxically, “Hardly consumed in France”, cognac has found a new lease of life… among American rappers! Mathilde Fassin, a journalist specializing in the United States, saw clearly, almost ten years ago in New York, that the drink had “The rating in the bars”. But, during a stay in Charente, she understands “The success of a French AOC across the Atlantic. Being also a hip-hop lover, I began to pay attention to references to cognac in American songs ”, she explains to France 3 Nouvelle-Aquitaine. Busta Rhymes, P. Diddy and Pharrell sing Pass the Courvoisier (their favorite brand); 50 Cent advertises Ragnaud’s Branson …

Big gap

The film illustrates the gap between two worlds. It starts at the foot of the Charente vineyards, to transport the viewer to “The universe of the kings of the festival”. A “Great historical, sociological, geographical, cultural and heritage gap” illustrated by many witnesses. Of “Austere gestures that the earth demands” at “The ostentation of debauchery of money”, of “The contained passion for rural practices” to the “Excess of American life”, Wine growers, distillers, cellar masters, cocktail historians (!) cultivate the same passion for amber liqueur on both shores of the Atlantic Ocean.

► The Double Life of cognac, by Mathilde Fassin. On France 3, Monday January 18, at 11 p.m.

Gregory Marin