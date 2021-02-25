Television | Frasier, a favorite series of the 1990s, returns with a new streaming service – It is not yet known whether the series will also be shown in Finland

The Paramount + streaming service will be launched in Finland in a month.

1990s hit series Frasier makes a comeback tells the BBC. The series about Psychiatrist-Frasier, his radio program and family was shown for a total of eleven production seasons from 1993 to 2004.

The new season will be released on the new streaming service Paramount +, although the exact release dates are not yet known.

It is not known whether it will be Frasieria to see in Finland, as the series has not yet been confirmed elsewhere than in the United States. The previous seasons of the series will also be seen in the United States.

Unclear is also, will the new season see non-Frasier actors from the old cast Kelsey Grammer. “I look forward to being able to share the next chapter of Dr. Frasier Crane’s ongoing journey,” Grammer commented.

According to Deadline at least from Frasier’s brother Niles Crane From Hyde Pierce would have inquired interest in returning to the old role.

Starring Frasier’s father Marty Crane John Mahoney died in 2018.

Paramount + streaming service will be launched in Finland on Thursday, March 25. The service will feature content from Showtime, CBS and Paramount Studios, as well as original Paramount + productions.

Will be on view in March, among other things Dexter, Ray Donovan, The Affair, Black Monday and City on a Hill.

Later will be published this year The First Lady, an anthology – shaped drama series about the spouses of U.S. presidents.

Quite well-known Actors have been selected for the roles of the series. Michelle Obamaa will present Viola Davis, Betty Ford present Michelle Pfeiffer.

Recently Margaret Thatcherin role The Crown series done Gillian Anderson act out Eleanor Rooseveltia.

Varietyn by The showtime production company series highlights the personal and political lives of spouses of former U.S. presidents. Instead of the west wing, it focuses on the east wing, where “the charismatic, complex, and dynamic spouses of the presidents of the United States have made hidden and world-changing decisions out of sight”.

In the east wing of the White House is the office of the president’s spouse, while the office of the president is in the west wing.

When the information Michelle Obaman the role became public in early February, with her actress Viola Davis, known as her fan, posting an emotional message and a couple of pictures on Twitter.

In 2017, Davis was awarded an Oscar for Best Female Performance in Film Fences.