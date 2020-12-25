For Christmas, Vincent Bolloré, boss of the Vivendi group, on which depends the Canal + channel and its variations such as C8 or Star… has put on the defrockes of Père Fouettard. He has just brutally pushed out sports journalist Stéphane Guy, a “star” commentator, after 23 years of assiduous comments on the channel which once presented itself as that of impertinence. “It’s a day of deep sadness,” commented the person who is accused of having had a few words of solidarity with the comedian Sébastien Thoen on the air, himself thanked at the beginning of December without any other form of trial, after having “dared” a crime punishable in the eyes of the management, the highest penalties, namely a parody of a sequence of the news channel CNews, also dependent on the Canal group.

Two weeks ago, Stéphane Guy had paid tribute to his “friend” believing that he had not had “the exit he would have deserved”. In the process, the journalist was laid off and then summoned to an interview prior to his dismissal. As early as Thursday evening, the society of journalists (SDJ) of the Canal group was indignant “at this arbitrary eviction” considering that “nothing can justify these repeated attacks on freedom of expression when it is part of the respect of the limits provided for by law ”. The SDJ continues: “We claim, once again, the right for any employee of the group to exercise their profession without fear of being dismissed, dismissed, worried, if what they say or write displeases our management”. Several journalists in the group are also wondering about the will of the management of Vivendi, fearing, they say, a “reinstatement of the sports editorial staff”. Everyone remembers the “takeover in 2017 of I-Télé, which became CNews.”

“Vincent Bolloré clearly wants to weigh in the presidential election of 2022, in particular thanks to CNews. And anything that can hinder this strategy, anything to do with his info channel, his toy, doesn’t work. There is no irony around it, he wants to remind who is the master on board. And for that, he is ruthless, ”notes, quoted in particular by our colleague the Team, a staff representative who prefers to remain anonymous. This illustrates the dark and heavy atmosphere that now reigns in the Canal house, far from the now vaporized spirit of the Guignols …