Friday, January 27, 2023
Television | Finns’ TV favorites were published: last year’s most watched program was the final match of the World Ice Hockey Championship

January 26, 2023
Last year, Finns watched TV, streaming and video services for an average of 3 hours and 37 minutes every day.

A year In 2022, the most popular TV program was the men’s ice hockey World Cup final between Finland and Canada at the end of May. On average, more than 2.5 million pairs of eyes watched the match on MTV’s channels and services, according to Finnpanel’s annual review.

The second most watched program was Yle half past nine news, which was shown between the TV broadcast of Linna’s party and then Linna’s party. On average, a little less than 2.5 million people watched the news in various services, 2.3 million people watched Linna’s party.

So all three of these live broadcasts were watched by more than 40 percent of the Finnish population.

No other program exceeded two million viewers last year. The men’s relay race at the Beijing Olympic Games in February last year attracted an average of 1.6 million viewers, as did the final match between Argentina and France at the World Cup in December. The instantaneous number of viewers of each program may have been higher than these figures, the statistics take into account the average number of viewers for the duration of the entire program.

Finns last year, according to Finnpanel, watched TV, streaming and video services for an average of 3 hours 37 minutes every day.

People over 65 watch almost exclusively traditional television, its share in the age group is 97 percent. In the period between September and December, people over the age of 65 watched TV for an average of 5 hours and 45 minutes a day.

Traditional TV is still the most popular in all age groups, but in younger age groups viewing times are shorter and the share of streaming is already quite large. In September–December, 25–44-year-olds spent an average of 2 hours 44 minutes watching TV shows, and streaming services accounted for 36 percent of that time. Streaming services mean, for example, Netflix, YouTube or HBO Max.

According to Finnpanel, the most popular of the TV companies was Yle, whose channels garnered a 45 percent viewing share. The second most popular was MTV with 24 percent. Sanoma TV collected the third largest viewing share with 17 percent (Nelonen Media 12 percent, Disney Finland 5 percent).

The viewing share of Alfa TV, which has ceased operations, was a little over 1 percent.

MTV3 was the first in the weekly reach of the channels. After that, second and third were Yle TV1 and Yle TV2.

