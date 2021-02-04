Television | Finnish Gigglebug Entertainment signed an agreement with children’s channel giant Nickelodeon – a new animation series will be seen in more than 120 countries

According to the production company, the agreement with the children’s channel giant Nickelodeon International corresponds to a budget of about five Finnish films.

Finn Gigglebug Entertainment has entered into a major partnership with children’s channel giant Nickelodeon International. The agreement covers the development, production and distribution of the new animation series to 120 countries.

Series Best & Bester -based on Gigglebug Entertainment Anttu Harlinin and Joonas Utin original idea and characters.

The 52-part series will be on view in its entirety by 2023. In Finland, it is seen on Yle’s channels, as Yle is one of the series’ main partners.

Best & Bester The idea of ​​the series starts with the difficulty of selection. Children are often asked what they would like to be when they grow up. There are plenty of options, especially if you can choose just about anything, like the protagonists of the new series every single day can. According to a preliminary release, a crazy comedy is promised as two 10-year-olds try to find what is best in the world.

“Through comedy, the series celebrates that there is nothing right or wrong in matters of taste. In addition, the series proves that there is room for all the opinions of children, ”says Gigglebug’s responsible producer Harl in a press release.

The series also raises children to take responsibility, as the decisions made and their consequences must be lived with.

New the production of the animation series is extensive. According to the production company, its budget corresponds to about five typical Finnish films.

Gigglebug Entertainment produces the series in collaboration with the English Eye Present and the Canadian Nelvana. Corus Group’s channels in Canada, SIMINN in Iceland and Danish and Norwegian broadcasters have also subscribed to the series.

Gigglebug also signed a major cooperation agreement at the end of last year, when it agreed With Disney’s own original series Yellow Snowman production. The series is scheduled for completion in 2022. This was the first time that Disney had commissioned a Finnish original idea for production.

Finnish small television viewers are familiar with the content of the production company, as in 2016 published by Kikattava Kakkiainen has been shown in Pikku Kakkonen and the episodes of the series can still be watched in Yle Areena.