Television | Favorite band Wham ended at the top – A new documentary shows that it was the only chance

“From Wham it wasn’t supposed to become middle-aged, and it wasn’t supposed to be anything other than a pure youthful version of us,” says Andrew Ridgeleythe other half of the 1980s pop power duo Chris Smith’s directing Wham!in the document.

The band of two twenty-somethings broke up after four years, at the height of their popularity. The documentary, which can be seen on Netflix and is mostly compiled from archive tapes, shows Wham as a sometimes jubilant, sometimes wistful glimpse of a youth that will inevitably disappear. Died in 2016 George Michael’s on the vacation of old interview tapes, the interview made for Andrew Ridgeley’s documentary goes surprisingly naturally.

Yle Areena is currently showing a different perspective on the band. The former manager of the band Wham by Simon Napier directed and produced George Michael – artist portrait strives to create a deep exploration into the psyche of the artist, but in its atmosphere remains an unfortunately often used collection of talking heads.

Wham the story began when a new boy joined Andrew Ridgeley’s class at Bushey Meads School in East England. Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou was a shy, bespectacled child whom the self-confident Andrew took under his wing. Friendships were united by music: the desire to create music, write and compose songs.

Smith’s documentary presents Wham’s birth as organic rather than self-evident and fleetingly formed on a nightclub dance floor. Ridgeley’s humorous “Wham! Bam! I am the man!” exclamations were also transferred to the duo’s debut single Wham Rap! (Enjoy What You Do) that in the name of the band. The 18-year-olds worked on the piece in Ridgeley’s living room, which was also born around the same time Club Tropicana.

In addition to defiant glee In Wham Rap is a hint at George’s difficult paternal relationship: Greek-Cypriot Kyriacos “Jack” Panayiotou believed in traditional values ​​and hard work, and the boy’s dreams of a career as a musician did not fit into this world view. “Go to work or get out of this house” ended up in the lyrics, and in a Britain struggling with youth unemployment, Wham! became known as a socially responsible band. The record company Innervision also pressured them to do so.

But Wham did not want to comment. Not even after the music editors pounced Fantastic– debut album. “For us, pop is music to consider. People have just forgotten that,” says Michael.

Wham wanted to offer something new: joy and good mood for young people.

Club Tropicana’s music video exudes pleasure-filled escapism.

This message was specially forwarded Club Tropicana, an escapist celebration of club culture and hedonistic vacations on tropical paradise islands combined with Latin rhythms. The music video was shot in Ibiza on the premises of the luxury Pikes Hotel, on the beach and by the pool, with Ridgeley and Michael creating sexual tension with their backing singers Diane Catherine Sealyn and by Shirley Holliman with.

“Club Tropicana shaped the real Wham,” says Ridgeley.

In Ibiza George Michael also discovered his own sexuality in a new way and told Ridgeley and Holliman that he was gay. However, at the urging of his friends, he did not tell his parents and stayed in the closet, which both Ridgeley and Michael later regret. Suppressing his own identity undermined Michael’s mental health more and more over the years.

In the midst of all the joy and celebration, Michael also wrote Careless Whisper, a touching pop ballad that has been covered by several artists over the years. The creators of the Netflix documentary have found a gem while digging through the archives: the first-ever recording of a song made at Portastudio, which Michael already knew at the time would become number one in the charts.

Despite the fact that they still had considerable trouble getting a record deal.

George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley listened to Elton John (center) records together as children. Elton John later praised George Michael especially as a lyricist. See also "Indecent" accusation in Berlin election: CDU warns of red-green-red

Wham the lyrics of the hits could have originated from random humorous remarks, such as the note Ridgeley left for his mother that read “wake me up up” – and which resulted in the release of May 1984 Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, Wham’s first number one single in both the UK and US. It has up to 438 million views on YouTube so far.

Michael was an exceptionally skilled and endlessly refining lyricist whose skills and ambition grew over the years. The Ridgeleys didn’t: it was nice to play with a friend in a band, but there was more to life.

The documentary highlights Michael’s need for approval through chart positions. “I ended up basing my minutes through my success,” he says.

In 1984, he sang on a charity single for Band Aid Do They Know It’s Christmas?, which raised funds for the victims of the famine in Ethiopia. The single quickly became the biggest seller of all time in the UK Singles Chart and stayed at number one for five weeks.

For George Michael, the situation was bittersweet. In the same week, Wham’s Christmas song was also released Last Christmas, whose status is explained, among other things, by the Whamageddon game still played every year in December, where the participants try to avoid hearing the song. For Michael, it was supposed to be the fourth consecutive first place, but it ended up being second.

Wham! was the first western pop group to visit communist China. George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley visited the country in April 1985.

In the year 1986 Wham! ended and George Michael’s solo career began. On June 28, the duo pulled one more finale at London’s Wembley Stadium The Final -concert, in connection with which an album bearing the same name was also released, the hits collected by the band over the course of four years. Ridgeley and Michael were 23 years old at the time.

Andrew Ridgeley’s position in Wham has been wondered at and criticized over the years. What exactly did he do, did he do anything? Based on the Netflix documentary, however, he was an inseparable part of the band, which was built on friendship. As a sign of friendship, Wham also broke up.

In the background of the joyful, fast-moving documentary, information about George Michael’s tragic last decades runs as a wistful undertone: the love of his life and his mother died, mental health problems and substance abuse worsened.

George Michael died on Christmas Day 2016, aged 53. Fortunately, the musical legacy lives on, and the documentary focusing on Wham manages to replace tragedy with joy.

Wham!, Netflix.

George Michael – portrait of the artist, Yle Areena. George Michael – Live in London 2008, Yle Areena.

When Wham broke up, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley were only 23 years old.

Read more: George Michael was also a pioneering pop video artist: “The hardest of all time”, says the top Finnish director

Read more: The music video of the Christmas song Last Christmas bursting with clouds of hair and shoulder thrusts was restored – this is how the classic was born 35 years ago

Read more: My partner says that George Michael died alone at home: “I went to wake him up and he was gone

Read more: George Michael 1963–2016 – the musician’s career in pictures from the time of Wham

Read more: With a nod to history – Wham! performed in China as the first western pop group 30 years ago