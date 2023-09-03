Television | Fans of the Munkkivuori series, dressed in cottage style, met the Actors in an authentic environment

In keeping with the spirit of the 1980s, cell phones and photography were banned during the fan event.

MunkkivuoriThe cast of the series organized a surprise at the series’ fan meeting on Saturday in Helsinki’s Munkkivuori.

Munkkivuorihas directed the series Jani Volanen. In the summer, the series was also shown on Nelonen’s streaming service Ruutuu.

The event organized at the shooting locations was attended by 70 fans, to whom the day’s program had not been revealed in advance. Among the actors of the series, Taina was portrayed on the fan tour Stella Leppäkorpi and presented by diva administrator Olavia Miro Lopperi.

Miro Lopperi, who played Olavia, the divar owner, led a tour in the forest of Munkkivuori. Fans Ville Särmä (left) and Jani Kajander (right) enjoy the program.

The crowd of fans was finally directed to the courtyard of Ulvilantie 27, where many scenes of the series have been filmed. In the middle of the dance performance, the children of the series, who were hidden from the fans, ran. All but one of the child actors made it to the event.

Fans was instructed to dress in the style of the 1980s. In addition, a photography ban was imposed for the duration of the day program.

“The ban was actually because there were no cell phones in the 1980s, but I’ve noticed that it can be disturbing when people are filming with a cell phone in their hand all the time”, one of the organizers of the fan event Matti Markkola says.

During the filming ban, Markkola had arranged for a photographer to document the day’s events.

The fans were equipped in the style of the 1980s.

There were also plenty of star guests at the home party staged in the Munkkivuori parish clubhouse, where karaoke was arranged. The list contained only songs from the Yö group’s first two albums, and Yö’s keyboardist was the accompanist Mikko Kangasjärvi.

“He had wanted to join as a fan of the series, so we thought it would be great if he agreed to play Yöta as well,” says Markkola.

Munkkivuoren at the time of the events in the 1980s, however, karaoke was not practiced yet.

“We didn’t have digital devices, but the singers read the words from paper,” says Markkola.

Maija Sariola sang the theme song of the series. Mikko Kangasjärvi of the Yö group accompanied.

Kangasjärvi also accompanied Maija Sariolaawho sang in front of an audience for the first time Munkkivuoriheard in the series Oblivion– song. Paula Vesala composed and written and performed by Sariola, the song cannot be heard on any streaming service so far, and it has not been released on a record.

Markkola gives special thanks to the series stagers who participated in the preparation of the fan event.

“Jouko Kallio and Tommi Hourula set up an exhibition for fans with props used in filming the series, all kinds of stuff from the 1980s, such as clothes, tape recorders and copies of Suosik’s posters,” praises Markkola.

