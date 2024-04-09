Television | Ex-child star Drake Bell reveals shocking information about the sexual violence against him

Drake Bell, known for the Drake & Josh series, says in the documentary that the coach of child actors subjected him to repeated sexual violence.

Documentary series behind-the-scenes abuse of children's shows has sparked a debate about the safety of child actors in the United States.

Released on HBO Max Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV tells about things that happened on the sets of the children's TV channel Nickelodeon's programs and around them, such as the sexualization of children, dangerous activities and sexual violence.

Nickelodeon has produced the most popular children's and youth programs of the early 2000s in the United States, such as All That, Drake & Josh, The Amanda Show, Victorious and Sam & Cat.

Among the former stars of Nickelodeon, the most famous are Ariana Grande, Amanda Bynes, Drake Bell and Kenan Thompson.

The channel has also been available in Finland for a fee since 2007.

Jennette McCurdy (left) and Ariana Grande were the main stars of Sam & Cat. The series was produced for one season between 2013 and 2014.

Kenan Thompson, who starred in All That as a child, is now known as a comedian and host of the Saturday Night Live entertainment program.

In the documentary several former Nickelodeon child actors, their parents, and people who worked on the shows tell their gritty stories centered on the show's producer Dan Schneider.

However, the darkest revelations are related to two other employees of the channel. Production assistant Jason Handy and a coach for actors Brian Peck were both sentenced to prison in 2004 for interfering with child actors.

The Amanda Show – and Drake & Josh Drake Bell, who appeared in the series, says in the documentary that Peck targeted him with repeated and long-lasting sexual violence. The violence happened during free time at Peck's home.

Peck lived closer to Hollywood than Bell's family, so he persuaded the 15-year-old Bell to spend time with him before auditions, for example. In the documentary, the troubled Bell is unable to describe exactly what the abuse he experienced was like.

The Drake & Josh series was made between 2004 and 2007. Pictured from left Actors Jonathan Goldstein, Miranda Cosgrove, Josh Peck, Drake Bell and Nancy Sullivan.

First the time happened when Bell was sleeping on Peck's couch. Bell says that she woke up in the morning when Peck raped her. Peck had apologized and said that what happened would never happen again.

“It just got worse and worse. I was trapped and there was no way to get out,” says Bell.

“Imagine the worst possible things that another person can do as sexual violence, and that answers the question. I don't know what else to say.”

When Peck was convicted of his actions in 2004, Bell's name was not released because he was a minor.

Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison. After his release, he briefly got a job at Nickelodeon's competitor, the Disney Channel.

Peck, who also worked as an actor, did Variety-magazine, voice acting jobs for a few episodes of the comedy series for the Disney Channel. When Peck's background came to the attention of the channel, he was fired and his part of the episodes was removed.

Production assistant Handy was sentenced to six years in prison for, among other things, child abuse and possession of child pornography. One of Handy's victims was by first name only Brandi said girl whose mother speaks in the documentary.

Handy had emailed Brandi a picture of himself masturbating.

Schneider is described as a volatile dictator who controls the Actors and the rest of the crew. In the five-episode documentary, he is accused of, among other things, misogyny, unfair pay differences, unreasonably long working hours and the cultivation of sexually tinged humor in children's programs.

The documentary shows scenes where Sam & Cat Ariana Grande, who starred in the series, sucks her own toes, lies on the bed and pours water on herself, and rubs and squeezes a stick-shaped potato in order to get “juice” from it.

Several similar examples are shown in the document. In the scenes of many programs, children and teenagers are injected or thrown some kind of liquid or liquid in their faces.

Drake Bell has also made a career as a solo artist.

Nickelodeon broke up with Schneider in 2018. According to the channel's internal investigation, Schneider spoke inappropriately at the workplace, but no indications of sexual harassment or violence were found.

Bell's fate has come as a shock to many fans and former colleagues. Today, 37-year-old Bell has run into his own troubles since his teenage stardom. For example, he has been arrested several times for drunk driving.

In 2021, Bell was sentenced to probation and community service for child endangerment and showing obscene material to a minor.

Also All That – and The Amanda Show – shows, Amanda Bynes has publicly struggled with substance abuse and mental health problems as an adult, and she has not appeared in films or TV series since 2010.

Bynes does not appear in the documentary and has not spoken publicly about her experiences as a child star. Ariana Grande, known today as a singer, is also not involved in the documentary and has not commented on it in public.

Amanda Bynes is remembered for, among other things, the comedy series Sisko ja sen sisko (2002–2006) and the films She's the Man (2006) and Hairspray (2007).

Producer Schneider has partially apologized for his behavior in his post With a YouTube video. He also denies knowing about Bell's abuse. According to Bell, Schneider was there for him when the matter came to light with Peck's arrest.

The scenes Schneider came up with for the children's show were approved by Nickelodeon higher-ups before filming, his rep said The Hollywood Reporter in a statement given to the magazine.

According to Schneider, the jokes were written for children and the children thought they were funny.

“Dan by no means intended the jokes to be sexual, but only funny for children. Children don't see things the same way as adults,” the statement says.

“But now, 20-25 years later, adults look at those jokes and they make some people feel uncomfortable. Dan is of the opinion that jokes should be cut out of reruns of episodes.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schneider has not been in contact with Nickelodeon or Paramount, which owns the channel, about removing the scenes.

Nickelodeon has commented that he is dismayed by the things told in the documentary.

“Now that Drake Bell has said that he was involved in the 2004 incident, we are shocked and saddened to hear about the trauma he experienced and appreciate his courage in speaking out.” Variety– the statement obtained by the magazine says.

In a statement, Nickelodeon assures that the safety of its cast and crew is their top priority, and that the company has adopted numerous safety practices over the years “to meet our own high standards and the expectations of our audience.”

Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is available to watch on HBO Max.