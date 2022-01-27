Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Television | Eppu Normaali oy and Akun Tehdas acquire Yle’s Tohlop operations

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The deal has been prepared for three years.

Eppu Normaali Oy and its office Akun Tehdas will buy its premises and operations in Tohlop, Tampere, from Yleisradio. The deal has been prepared for three years.

The transaction means that the uncertainty about the continuation of TV2 and Tohlop as a whole will disappear and production will remain unchanged. The crown jewel of program production, Pikku Kakkonen, will remain, but its target group will be expanded, the buyer promised.

“It is a great entity that also acts as a substitute for social media for adults,” described the CEO of Eppu Normaali oy Battery Off in the bulletin.

Tohlop’s employees will continue as former employees and Tohlop’s operations will not be reduced, Syrjä announced.

In the future, productions will be made for various TV channels, but also for radios and the Internet. The purchase price was not disclosed by the parties.

CEO of Eppu Normaali oy, drummer of Eppu Normaali Aku Syrjä. Picture: Jussi Helttunen

See also  Inflation and rising interest rates put the brakes on real estate credit; property sales fall

#Television #Eppu #Normaali #Akun #Tehdas #acquire #Yles #Tohlop #operations

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Scholz will be received by Biden on February 7th

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.