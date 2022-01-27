Television | Eppu Normaali oy and Akun Tehdas acquire Yle’s Tohlop operations

The deal has been prepared for three years.

Eppu Normaali Oy and its office Akun Tehdas will buy its premises and operations in Tohlop, Tampere, from Yleisradio. The deal has been prepared for three years.

The transaction means that the uncertainty about the continuation of TV2 and Tohlop as a whole will disappear and production will remain unchanged. The crown jewel of program production, Pikku Kakkonen, will remain, but its target group will be expanded, the buyer promised.

“It is a great entity that also acts as a substitute for social media for adults,” described the CEO of Eppu Normaali oy Battery Off in the bulletin.

Tohlop’s employees will continue as former employees and Tohlop’s operations will not be reduced, Syrjä announced.

In the future, productions will be made for various TV channels, but also for radios and the Internet. The purchase price was not disclosed by the parties.