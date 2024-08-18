Television | Elliot Page hopes for more role models for rainbow and trans people in Hollywood

TV|The last season of The Umbrella Academy, starring Elliot Page, has appeared on Netflix.

The Hollywood Reporter -leaf interviewed in his article published on Friday, the actor Elliot Pagewhich starred The Umbrella Academy The last season of the series recently appeared on Netflix.

The 37-year-old Page, who announced in 2020 that he is a trans man, says in an interview that he hopes for more queer and trans representation in Hollywood, although it is not the solution to all problems.

Representation means the way in which, for example, the characters in the film are described.

“We are such a small part of the population, and so few know, or at least don’t know they know trans people, that it matters. It makes you feel less alone,” says Page in the interview.

A superhero series produced by Netflix The Umbrella Academy started in 2019. Page’s real life gender reassignment process was written for the third season of the series, where his character Number Seven gets the name Viktor Hargreeves with his new gender identity.

Close to YouPage’s first film since his transition, premiered at last year’s Toronto Film Festival. Critics have considered the film sincere and praised Page’s performance as a trans man traveling to his father’s birthday.

“When you look at what’s happening in the world and in Hollywood, how are we going to react in the film industry? Are we going to continue telling trans stories? Yes, thank you, I say,” Page told The Hollywood Reporter.

Page, who started her career as a child actor in the 1990s, has told about her difficult experiences in a Finnish-language A prisoner of the spotlight – in the biographical book. Critic of HS Eleonora Riihinen called the work as “furiously honest”, and Page does not “dodge or embellish the grotesque and banal aspects of life”.