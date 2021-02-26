Television | Elina Knihtilä plays her first role in world-class mass production – Director Dome Karukoski shared a whimsical picture of the filming

The five-part thriller, directed by Dome Karukoski, is the original production of Britbox, a joint streaming service of the BBC and ITV.

Actor Elina Knihtilä is with Dome Karukosken directing The Beast Must Die in the thriller series. Knihtilä’s “small but recurring” side role was filmed last fall on the Isle of Wight in England.

“It was a tremendous boost in the corona autumn, because all the performances in the Q-theater were canceled, and I did not have any lessons at the Theater Academy in the early autumn,” Knihtilä says.

Series is a joint online TV Britbox production by the British broadcaster BBC and the commercial TV channel ITV. In addition to the British service, the performance rights to the series have been purchased by the US television channel AMC. The five-part thriller tells the story of a mother planning revenge for her son’s murder.

Knihtilä’s involvement in the series was revealed today, Friday, in Karukoski’s social media accounts, where the director shared a picture of the nominated chair.

“It was the first named chair of my life, and it says Enila,” Knihtilä says.

To Knihtilä The series is both the first large-scale international production and the first collaboration with Karukoski.

“It was a wonderful peek into the rest of the world for me. It was great to be able to watch how such a large production works. ”

For example, according to Knihtilä, the actor’s position was different compared to Finnish productions.

“It was confusing in places but certainly nice. There is a strong star culture, while in Finland we Actors are more equal with the rest of the production team. ”

Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris star in The Beast Must Die.­

Series the other actors are mostly English. An example is included Chernobyl– Yes Mad Menstarred in Jared Harris mixed Dowtown Abbey seen in Geraldine James.

Knihtilä praises the filming experience as a great opportunity to get to know British colleagues.

“For example, a young actor Cush Jambo, whose career is on the rise, was quite insane. Geraldine James, on the other hand, has a Finnish background, she studied Hannu Huuskan at the Drama Center at the same time and has visited Finland, ”says Knihtilä.

The professor of the Theater Academy of the University of the Arts Helsinki was also interested in the strong theatrical background of his colleagues.

“I talked a lot about theater with other actors. They value it, ”says Knihtilä.

The Beast Must Die will premiere on the Britbox streaming service as well as on AMC channels later this year. A more detailed presentation date has not yet been published.

The series is said to be a modern interpretation by an English poet Cecil Day-Lewisin a crime novel published under a pseudonym, published in 1938.