Television | Elina Knihtilä is annoyed at how aging female actresses are turned into “jealous witch-actresses” – But now women’s roles in TV series have changed, and the actress is happy about that.

Elina Knihtilä plays the main role in Yle’s new Indoor Air series. In it, he becomes the little boss of the Employment and Economic Development Office. The role is something like Knihtilä’s own day job as a professor at the Theater Academy.

This role actor Elina Knihtilä has been waiting a long time. He plays a new one Indoor airseries protagonist, Anneli Tiaista, the boss of the intermediate stage of the Employment and Economic Development Office.

Anneli is stressed, anxious and exhausted. So are his subordinates, who are such personalities that hardly anyone would want them as co-workers.