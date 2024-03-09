DThe Thuringian CDU chairman and top candidate Mario Voigt wants to confront Björn Höcke on April 11th – in a television duel on the insignificant channel “Welt TV”. Voigt told the FAZ that he was convinced that it was worth seeking “a tough substantive debate” with the Thuringian AfD chairman. Mind you: with a right-wing extremist who can be called a fascist.

Voigt obviously believes that he can expose Höcke – for example if he had to explain what catastrophic consequences the AfD's plans for a German exit from the EU would have. According to the motto: Once they realize how big the lack of content behind Höcke's extremism is, some AfD supporters will wake up. But this hope is a fallacy because it assumes a rationality that many AfD voters have long since abandoned.

Anyone who considers Björn Höcke to be a righteous politician and his agitation to be permissible criticism has already finished with this democracy. This also applies to those who do not approve of Höcke, but accept him with a shrug of the shoulders. There are also many among them who no longer care whether this state still cares about them or not; Whether he "solves" the migration issue or pays more child benefit: they no longer believe him anyway.



















The example of Donald Trump shows how fruitless it is to try to counter such irrationality rationally. He is a master of asymmetrical warfare in debates because he undermines any factual debate with his lies and half-truths. But if facts are repeatedly denied and even obvious facts are only followed by the next lie, then it is no longer the argument that counts, but only the affect: the bolder (and simpler) the populist's lie and the more urgent the other side's insistence on rationality , the more those who believe they are fighting against the "system" that has forgotten the language of "the people" feel vindicated. The result is not self-knowledge, but only new self-assurance against "those up there".







Is there no other way to expose Höcke? By eliciting his right-wing extremist sayings from him so that the AfD supporters will abandon him in shock? Anyone who expects at least that from the duel is naive. In any case, it's not Höcke; he knows when he can openly rant and when not. He will not speak again of the “African expansion type” or use the Nazi vocabulary that he likes to play with in his speeches to supporters.

But he will probably despise the state, stir up mistrust of its representatives and polemicize with simple sentences that will catch many viewers more than factual arguments. And after that, the AfD will gleefully eviscerate the duel on Tiktok until there is no connection left, only divisive demagoguery.

It's true: writing off AfD voters across the board would be fatal. You should therefore talk to moderate AfD people and their supporters who are still accessible to this state and its arguments. But not with right-wing radical enemies of the constitution like Höcke. Because they twist every word in your mouth and spit it out again as a rant. The “fire wall” has to be there too.