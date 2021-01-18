By 2050, the oceans will contain more plastic waste than fish, a recent WWF report warns. Threatened by industrial fishing, by the unreasonable exploration of the depths, pollution of all origins, half of the animal species living in the oceans have disappeared in forty years… This documentary by Karina Holden (Australia, 2017), awarded at the International Festival of the Oceanian film in 2018, is the result of two years of filming, in the Pacific area, from Indonesia to Hawaii via the Philippines and Australia.

Black, stinking, slimy, deadly spills

The first images are superb. A diver is in the center of a school of fish… but the oceanographer who recounts his adventure here does not want to get caught up in the game of beauty in this infinite world. “The ocean’s resources seemed limitless and inexhaustible, and yet, since I was born, half of the marine life has disappeared,” he confirms. And the film immediately asks this question: “How did it get so bad?” “ Change of angle and rhythm. On the surface then parade the images of petrochemical complexes, oil platforms, supertankers, and oil spills, stinking, sticky, deadly. So much for the visible part, but, in the depths, the situation is also critical.

The coral reefs are crumbling

The massacre of sharks, sharks already existing in dinosaur time for some species, is an example of the disaster. Seventy-three million specimens are caught and sold each year around the world. The Ocean Blues also points to the pieces of plastic eaten by animals and which often lead to death. “In each bird, we find the same objects”, explains scientists.

In Hawaii (United States), the swirling currents of the Pacific dump on the beach the waste of the seas of the world. Plastics crumble into smaller and smaller pieces, but they never go away. Every month, volunteers pick up more than a ton of rubbish. Underwater, coral reefs are collapsing, and global warming inevitably has its effects on flora. “Our future is intimately linked to that of the ocean”, again underlines this endearing and hopefully useful film.

► “The Blues of the oceans”, on Arte, Tuesday January 19, at 10:40 pm.