Television | Donald Trump resigned from the Actors’ Union, which responded to the letter of resignation only “thank you”

The United States former president Donald Trump resigned on Thursday from SAG-AFTRA, a union representing U.S. Actors and Media Professionals.

Trump has made cameo roles and other appearances in several films and TV series. SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 actors, journalists and other media professionals, according to Reuters.

The union was due to decide in the near future whether it would possibly separate Trump from the union.

The alliance told news agency Reuters last month it would begin to consider whether Trump should suffer the aftermath of the January 6 riot, when Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Hill and the convention center. Five people died in the riot.

“Who cares!” Trump wrote in a letter published by the Union, in which he announced his resignation in protest of the union’s intentions.

Donald Trump plays a small role in Alone at Home 2 – Lost in New York (1992). Left, starring Macaulay Culkin.­

In the letter Trump also claimed, among other things, that he had created “thousands of jobs,” for example, for “Fake News CNN,” a U.S. channel that Trump had repeatedly attacked with false news allegations already during his presidency.

He also wrote that he was very proud of the work he had done in several films and series and complained that the union had done nothing for him.

“I no longer want to be united in your union.”

The union responded in the bulletin only thank you, thank you.

Starring at home alone Macaulay Culkin was in January after public support On Twitter the idea of ​​removing Trump from the second part of the series. Trump starred in the film in a short scene.