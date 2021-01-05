The law of the Minister of the Interior Charles Pasqua (Balladur and Chirac governments) passed by Parliament in 1995 officially authorized the implementation of video protection or video surveillance. Since then, cameras installed in the streets have flourished in multiple municipalities, adding to the already large stock of devices in place in closed premises such as shopping centers, train stations, etc. This documentary by Olivier Lamour and Michel Henry, produced on an idea by Béatrice Vallaeys, attempts to paint a portrait of this digital surveillance. And the matter is not easy. So much so that the Ministry of the Interior is said to be incapable of knowing how many devices are actually installed throughout the territory. Sociologist Laurent Mucchielli puts forward the figure of 150,000. ” How much does it cost ? Who is looking at the pictures? Is it effective? ” wonders the film, without being able to provide a certain answer as this universe remains vague.

Some municipalities are pioneers, such as Tarascon, a locality of 15,000 inhabitants, in the Bouches-du-Rhône, whose mayor says he is “Pushed by the population” and which plans to reach 200 cameras. In Nice, the mayor Christian Estrosi (LR) has set up a brigade of 120 municipal police officers who scrutinize the public space 24 hours a day. For him, it is a question of “developing” the park of the current 3,800 cameras. Conversely, the city of Issy-les-Moulineaux, in the Paris region, has no camera or any municipal police officer, says the first deputy of the mayor André Santini (UDI).

Another example, Blandy-les-Tours, in Seine-et-Marne, with its 740 citizens, has one camera for 16 inhabitants. Associations like the Quadrature du Net are wondering about this proliferation, “Which calls into question individual freedoms” daily. Also, this is a juicy market where, we are still told, “The competition is fierce”.