“ Lhe white colonizer is not invincible. ” This is the main lesson that the “colonized” of the French Empire, Senegalese riflemen, Algerian spahis, Moroccan goumiers and other auxiliaries learned from the defeat of 1940. They will draw certainty: the time of servitude is over. For colonial France, which held 43 countries under its control, the fall will be severe. And fast.

Forgotten conflicts

In less than thirty years, those who fought for the “mother country” are claiming their due, for some a promise from Grand Charles himself: independence. It will not go smoothly, explains this two-part documentary through the voice of Lucien Jean-Baptiste. Archive images of forgotten conflicts, bloody repressions (sometimes with the help of other colonized people!), David Korn-Brzoza and Pascal Blanchard swallowed tons of documents to better align the grinding machine that was this French Empire. “We always tell the decolonization in a fragmented way, with the wars in Algeria and Indochina which swallowed up history … We forget Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar … It is a story little told in its dimension global “, confides David Korn-Brzoza.

In the name of preserving the Empire, the Republic is losing its soul: the right as well as the socialist left have done everything to preserve the status quo. Pascal Blanchard

From Haiphong to Algiers, from Tunis to Madagascar, we must stop the fall of dominoes. Waste of time: we can’t stop the world going. France, country of human rights speaking of “Civilizing work” at the UN, will want to preserve the Empire, even if it means losing himself. “In the name of the preservation of the Empire, we make the Republic lose its soul: the right as the socialist left have done everything to preserve the status quo”, sighs Pascal Blanchard. No doubt it is time to grasp this story in its complexity, argue the directors. A film of great educational significance, which well deserved a first part of the evening – and it is the honor of the public service to broadcast it. And maybe a second life in the classrooms, but that’s another story …