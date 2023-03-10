Television | “Darth Vader was not a good father,” says Mandalorian director Jon Favreau

The Mandalorian and Grogu continue their journey through space in season 3 of The Mandalorian series, where the bond between parent and child is further emphasized.

A child the first day of school is a difficult moment for many parents. This was also noticed by the austere bounty hunter The Mandalorian – in the finale of the second season of the series, when Luke Skywalker arrived wielding a lightsaber to pick up little Grogu (also known as the Child or baby Yoda) for training.

The action-packed Star Wars series, which jumps from planet to planet, is actually a story about a single parent and her (adopted) child, which the third season just started continues.

“I’m a father myself, and I remember these moments well,” he says The Mandalorian Creator Jon Favreau in a video call. One of his three children still lives with his parents.

Jon Favreau received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 13, 2023.

Baby-like cute, green and fur-eared Grogu is already over 50 years old, but only a child by the standards of his kind. There are also a couple of years in the series’ timeline between the second and third seasons, and during those times Grogu has learned to use his Power.

“First we had this new father, who had never thought he would be a father, and despite his magical powers, a rather helpless child; now father and child have been separated from each other, and the child is not at all so helpless anymore,” Favreau describes.

“In Boba Fett we also saw a glimpse of the Mandalorian not doing too well without his little buddy,” Favreau says with a smile.

In the Star Wars universe, there is sometimes too much reliance on the fact that the viewer of one series will also watch the other. The Mandalorian in the spin off series The Book of Boba Fett namely, we saw how Grogu decided to quit school midway and return to the Mandalorian. The Mandalorian to the viewer who hasn’t watched Boba Fett, it will be quite a surprise to see the two together again.

In the opening episode of the third season, the Mandalorian and Grogu travel to the planet Nevarro to meet Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).

At the end of the year 2019 started The Mandalorian is the first live-action Star Wars television series, and has been well received by critics, fans, and the general public. In the fictional world of Star Wars, the series takes place over five years return of the jedi after, i.e. after the original films seen in the 1980s and before the latest trilogy.

At the beginning of the first season, the Mandalorian bounty hunter’s job was to deliver a miniature of the Force Master Yoda’s rare species to the remnants of the Empire. However, the bounty hunter’s own moral code does not accept child trafficking, and the two set off on an escape from planet to planet.

Bounty hunter Din Djarin plays Pedro Pascal – who is currently seen as the lovable caretaker of the group also on HBO Last of Us in the series. Pascal is currently the “favorite daddy” of social media: on Tiktok, for example, the tag PedroPascalDaddy has more than 18 million views.

In turn, Grogu’s childlike affection has produced a huge number of side products and memes. Does cuteness threaten to steal the show?

“No no no!” Favreau cheers: the cuteness of the duo is by no means too much. “The Mandalorian and Grogu are interesting on their own, but they’re at their best together.”

“The parent-child relationship between them is what motivates and inspires me the most.”

Grogu, also known as Baby Yodan, is by no means too cute, says Jon Favreau.

Star Wars -universe usually depicts a quite different kind of parenting than In The Mandalorian care to be seen.

“Darth Vader really wasn’t a good father,” Favreau says with a laugh. “Star Wars definitely has a lot of daddy issues.”

“The idea of ​​a heroic father stepping forward and taking responsibility felt right to me. I don’t know if it’s because of the times we live in that I felt drawn to a certain archetype of the responsible father—he’s protective, but at the same time sensitive and selfless. Hopefully those are things that the Mandalorian learns and that we experience with him.”

The setting is also based on a certain Japanese manga. Kazuo Koiken written by and Goseki Kojima drawn, intended for adults Lone Wolf and Cub appeared in Japan from 1970 to 1976 and achieved great popularity. Several movies and a TV series have also been made based on it.

“There’s this fierce samurai who starts taking care of a little kid. The Mandalorian is our version of that story,” says Favreau.

In the third season, the Mandalorian and Grogu travel to the Mandalore planet, which is said to be poisonous, and there are surprises in its bowels.

The Mandalorian in the first season, Pascal’s character was a gruff bounty hunter who never took off his mystical helmet. As the series progresses, the character has surprisingly softened due to his parentage, and now at the beginning of the third season, taking care of and defending the child is already self-evident.

Even the helmet left for a while in the second season, and because of that, Din Djarin and Grogu are now traveling to the mysterious planet Mandalore in the third season. Taking off the helmet is strictly forbidden according to the Mandalorian religion: after doing it, the Mandalorian must purify himself in the Running Stream, which is located under the mines of the planet Mandalore. However, the mines have been destroyed in “The Purge”, where the Mandalorians fought the Empire – or so it is believed.

The Mandalorian and Grogu visit a planet called Kalevala.

At the end of the first episode, Finnish viewers are ringing their ears. “This is the Kalevala,” Din Djarin tells Grogu as he steers his ship to an Earth-like planet. The planet named after Finland’s national epic was mentioned for the first time in the Star Wars encyclopedia published in 2008, and the Kalevala planet made its TV debut Clone Wars – in the second season of the animated series in 2010.

Read more: In The Mandalorian, we travel to the Kalevala, and this is by no means the first Star Wars connection to Finland

However, the journey from the surface of the Kalevala continues quickly. Based on the first two episodes, the lively jumping from one planet to another seems to continue in the third season anyway, as do the flashy battle scenes. Cute, wild and funny creatures can be seen on city streets and bars.

A particularly fun encounter is with the miniature Anzellan mechanics: Din Djarin would like them to repair the IG-11 droid, but Grogu sees the smaller creatures as cuddly toys.

The special effects, on the other hand, look a bit clumsy in places, when you take into account the large budget of the series. In the opening scene, pieces of an exploding sea monster splash onto the sand like clumsy sausages.

The Mandalorian the fourth season is being completed at a good pace, says Favreau. The story has already been written, and the visual aspect of virtual reality is currently being built and refined. Filming will begin later this year.

Jon Favreau has been a part of the Star Wars universe for several years now. Second The Mandalorian the key factor has been Dave Filoni, The Clone Wars -series creator who reportedly knows the backstories of the Star Wars world better than anyone else.

Favreau saw his first Star Wars movie when he was 10 years old. He recalls falling in love with its world immediately.

“Now I can do it myself, live it. Sometimes it’s too much to get used to, and that’s why it’s good to bring new people into the team. Seeing their enthusiasm brings your own joy back to life.”

The Mandalorian, Disney+.

Read more: The Crown and The Mandalorian collected the most Emmy nominations – Emily in Paris, embroiled in a corruption scandal, was also nominated

Read more: Star Wars got a new direction

Read more: The name of the first Star Wars TV series shown is The Mandalorian – behind the strange name there is a connection to the favorite character

Read more: ‘The Mandalorian’ star fired for Instagram posts – comparing current political climate to Nazi Germany