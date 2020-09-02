On board a green Seat 600, three young people travel the winding roads of Gipuzkoa. One of them answers for Txabi Etxebarrieta, the person in charge of assassinating, on June 7, 1968, José Antonio Pardines in a routine traffic control; what is the same, responsible for executing what is considered the first murder of ETA. Shortly after, Etxebarrieta will die after a shooting at another Civil Guard checkpoint in Tolosa. But this afternoon in August 2019, the car is not moving and the landscape passes through a large screen. Not the real flight of the terrorist, but the set near San Sebastián where record one of the last scenes of The invisible line, the series that Movistar + will premiere in 2020 and whose filming ended this Friday in San Sebastián.

Practically at once, it’s been rolling Homeland, the HBO Spain series based on the novel by Fernando Aramburu. The screams of “Gora eta“They returned to the Old Town of San Sebastián, recalling the lead years of the band. The story of the two friendly families in the past who were separated by terrorism comes to life in fiction and recalls old real wounds.

ETA terrorism has traditionally been a bitter piece of our history that was not allowed to be fictionalized on television. But in recent years, after the definitive cessation of violence announced on October 20, 2011 and the delivery of weapons in April 2017, the taboo seems to be beginning to break down. The free channels have made some approaches to the subject, such as the Telecinco miniseries Cain’s father, based on the homonymous novel by Rafael Vera and set in the Euskadi of the eighties. Last year, Antena 3 broadcast Presumed guilty, in which one of the characters was an ETA prisoner. However, ETA was not mentioned at any time. Now these two series will mark a new stage on television in 2020.

An image from the filming of ‘Patria’ in San Sebastián.

“Freud said that the best way to forget is by remembering. I think you have to remember and talk about it so that it does not happen again,” he explains. Mariano Barroso, director of the six episodes of The invisible line on a break from filming. “I have always been interested in telling stories of events that condition an entire population but delving into the characters, not the historical fact,” he continues. “I was interested in delving into the clash between reason and emotion, how the pain of others can be banalized so much. The enormous amount of denial of pain that exists throughout the country, but especially in the Basque Country, is incredible,” he adds.

In fiction, Txabi Etxebarrieta will have the face of the Catalan actor Àlex Monner, who has Basque ancestry from his mother. Although he believes that ETA is no longer a taboo for Basque society, the interpreter has seen the evolution in his family: “The generation of my grandparents was so afraid that their children could get in there, that they did not directly talk about politics. Although my family is not politicized at all, my mother the day ETA delivered the weapons began to cry. I imagine it is something that was inside. “

The director Mariano Barroso (left) and the actor Àlex Monner (right), at a time during the filming of ‘The invisible line’. Lisbeth Salas

“10 years ago, it was almost taboo to talk about politics here. Today we ask questions, talk, dialogue. There are still wounds, and sides, there are victims. The wound has been great, but little by little it is healing,” says the actor Joseba Usabiaga. The interpreter of the movie Handia, winner of the Goya in 2018, lives in Tolosa, “200 meters from the point where Txabi was killed.” Since she was a child, she has been very aware of the events narrated in. The invisible line. “When there was an attack, that week people did not talk about politics because some could empathize or understand it and most could not. Today they talk in a different way because there are no attacks,” he says.

After 15 weeks filming in the Basque Country and after the previous documentation process, the actor Patrick Criado has verified that the wounds caused by ETA terrorism are healing, “but there is still much to do. Everything is very recent. But in Spain it is recent until the Civil War “. Barroso abounds in this idea: “I thought that things were more digested, and I am seeing that everything is raw. We Spaniards are specialists in not wanting to talk about things, as in dysfunctional families,” says the director. Rafael Portela, producer of the Movistar + series, believes that the passage of time has made projects like these possible. “A light layer of sand is on the facts. The wound is closing, although the skin is still sensitive.”

Another coincidence: the two series are being prepared on paid platforms. “At no time did I think about presenting this project to open channels,” says Portela about a production that has been underway for more than four years. “Broadcast TV has other more immediate needs.” “This is a very interesting moment because the platforms are in their first steps. It will depend on the public and the Spanish society that they bet on doing things more similar to free-to-air television or more risky things and with more depth. We are building together as a society the series model that will be made in Spain “, he concludes.