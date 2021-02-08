The title, first, in its entirety: Cyrille, farmer, 30 years old, 20 cows, milk, butter, debts, is not trivial. He questions. Yet another documentary on the farming world? It would be wrong to believe it. First, Cyrille … is a film due to the greatest of luck. A sensitive, human, endearing film, born on a beach on the Atlantic coast, in July 2018.

” For three days, tells Rodolphe Marconi, director mainly of fictions, I notice a boy walking up to his knees in the water, but no more. When by chance I find myself two meters from him, I say to him: “Is she good?” To which he replies: “Yes, but I can’t swim.” We talk for a few minutes, he tells me that he does not name Cyrille, that he is a farmer-breeder in Auvergne, that he is 30 years old, that he had never taken a vacation or seen the sea. ”

Milk producer in a corner of Cantal

Once back in Paris, Rodolphe Marconi does not forget the story of this young man who, alone in his farm of 20 cows, in a small corner of Cantal, produces milk and a few kilos of butter which he sells himself. even in the market town, struggling with incredible economic difficulties. “I am not of a militant character, but there, I said to myself something must be done”, explains the filmmaker who talks about it to his agent. Which contacts producers and one of them, Eric Hannezo, after a meeting, says he is leaving.

Cyrille lets himself be convinced, and Rodolphe arrives. Alone with his camera. And the whole filming, which he thought would take place over three weeks and which lasted almost four months, is going to be done like this. The director alone in front of his character and this story which symbolizes all the misfortune of the rural world. “Sometimes we are taken, we peasants, for less than nothing, yet we feed the others, it’s crucial, isn’t it? ” launches Cyrille. Sometimes, optimism gives way to stress, and loneliness that is heavy to bear, especially since Cyrille does not hide that he is gay.

An infernal spiral

By taking over the family farm, he increased his herd to 32 dairy cows. What allowed a financial balance. But, in a few months, a dozen animals died. Finances did not allow to replace them. And began the spiral which will lead him to the referral of the commercial court, which, we learn at the end, finally pronounced the judicial liquidation of the operation.

And yet the young farmer had the right keys “To make it work”. Thanks to a bank loan of 200,000 euros, he had been able to build a dairy complying with health rules, but he would have had to find financial balance to repay the loan and pay the bills, in particular for animal feed supplements. The Association Solidarité Paysans, called to the rescue, landed with his wise advice, but it would have been essential to increase the number of animals so that the production is more important and therefore more profitable.

But now, the banks no longer lend. While only financial aid could help find real profitability and therefore repay the loans. For its part, commercial justice notes. The agricultural world is wasting away, crushed by an absurd system . “At the time, I suffered a shock”,recognizes Rodolphe Marconi, who has kept in touch with Cyrille. The cows were taken from him for a ridiculous price, but with the added bonus of sadness and desolation. The rest may be sold. We do not know. One more waste.