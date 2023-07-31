Television | Comedy genius Stefan Golaszewski’s marriage drama is full of love or horror, depending on the viewer

“There is much more pride and hope in ordinary lives than stories usually allow,” says Stefan Golaszewski.

British miniseries Marriage is exceptional, cinematic TV drama. In its long scenes, every gesture of the actors is so fully charged that the moments come back to mind repeatedly: what really happened there?

For weeks, a scene has been running through my mind, where a grown woman makes dinner for her old father in his kitchen. The woman’s husband is waiting in the car, it is the evening of the wedding day. The daughter piles up sandwiches, the father rarely speaks. Many things have piled up in the everyday situation, some of which the viewer knows: the difficult relationship between father and daughter, the brother who is not seen, and the husband waiting in the car who is despised by everyone, even though he is good to the woman. The silences are long, the tension almost unbearable. Father’s face starts to feel sorry. But when he lightly suggests that his daughter should stay for dinner, the scene is full of horror. Feel like screaming: Run!

Marriage is a screenwriter-director by Stefan Golaszewski creation. It has been repeatedly said about the series that “nothing happens” in it, but that’s not true – a lot happens in it. The series is heavy in places, even unnerving, but it is supported by Golaszevski’s characteristic loving gaze.

In summer 2023 Stefan Golaszewski is sitting in a cafe near London’s King’s Cross. He is a friendly man in his forties. He orders tea. (For some reason, the PR person of the distribution company of the series, who has arranged the interview, is also sitting at the table.)

Golaszewski says he wasn’t really even aware of how quiet he was Married the manuscript was before others pointed it out.

“I just tried to write as truthfully as possible what happens: Someone comes home from work – what does he do? Counts the shopping, takes off his shoes, goes to the kitchen.”

Really, life is mostly about this on the surface. We walk from one place to another, play around, come back to where we started. Human survival is, but so is human happiness.

Golaszewski says that although there is not much dialogue, Marriage is rewritten: for example, every movement and detail of said sandwich scene.

“It sounds easy, but it requires real skill from the actor – it’s a bit like ballet.”

Because finding the right actors for the roles was paramount. Golaszewski was happy to receive by Nicola Walker and Sean Bean’swho are rightfully the stars of contemporary British drama.

Bean was sometimes a little amused by some details of the script, Golaszewski recalls. “There was a scene in the script where he moves his shoes. Sean wondered if I was just moving shoes here.” Oh yes.

“He said that when people ask what I did at work, I answer that I moved one pair of shoes…”

Golaszewski is interested in how everyday things accumulate meanings. A woman making a sandwich can mean completely opposite things depending on the context.

In marriage the described union is also interesting because some of the viewers have found it horribly oppressive, others gentle. I count myself in the latter: the couple played by Bean and Walker have a hard time, but mutual humor and tenderness protect them.

Emma (Nicola Walker) and Ian (Sean Bean) have a tough time, but mutual humor and tenderness protect them.

If Marriage is the audience’s first acquaintance with Golaszewski, it may surprise you that he is known above all as a master of comedy.

Golaszewski has made a name for himself as a member of the Cowards sketch group and has written, among other things, award-winning sitcoms Mom mixed Becky and Steve (Him & Her). His works are united by black humor, the description of the working class and a subtle examination of close human relationships.

Also seen in Finland on Yle Becky and Steve was Golaszewski’s first TV script, and it was already a landmark work. The series starts as a mild sitcom about the everyday life of an unemployed young couple, but towards the end it becomes so painful that I mostly remember how I howled with tears in my eyes, while for some reason I also laughed out loud.

That the combination of pain and comedy is the central and distinguishing characteristic of Golaszewski’s production. Another is the suffering of kind people. In every one of his scripts, there is at least one character who is so good-natured and humble that others step over them whenever they can.

Married the main couple is this same continuum: quiet people tired of life, who are used to putting up with bullshit.

So there are familiar elements. But for fans of Golaszewski’s earlier output Marriage there is also something new. The author’s comedy background is mainly reminded by the accuracy of the rhythm of the scenes. No more laughing.

“ “This is not a popular view now, but I think things like gender, sexuality or skin color are generally the least interesting things about a person.”

Golaszewski says that he started writing Marriage after running into a dead end with comedy. The boundaries of the genre came up.

“I couldn’t be as truthful as I wanted.”

On the other hand, it was comedy that had taught him to build his characters.

“I’ve always wanted to take a sitcom kind of literally,” he explains.

“If a character is like this, why is he like that, what makes him act like this? The character’s behavior is always a reaction to the context and situation. Your personal history and the context of your life produce how you act.”

Comedy often comes from recognizable types. There are many tropes in Golaszewski’s series as well: a snobby punk, a bimbo blonde, a simple downer, a closet gay, a grumpy old man… But they are just labels, he explains: the writer’s task is to dig deeper.

“This is not a popular view now, but I think things like gender, sexuality or skin color are generally the least interesting things about a person. Their representation matters, because otherwise the author is not telling the truth, but in the end they don’t interest me. What is interesting is what people do when they are hurt, or how they cope with different situations.”

He explains that he thinks of the characteristics of the characters as if they were circumstances. Example: Mom-series main character is in her sixties, lower middle class, woman and mother. What is essential in the story is the character’s situation, i.e. the loss of a long-term partner. At the same time, the characteristics associated with a woman limit how she is treated and how she can act.

“The structures of comedy were a kind of Trojan horse for me: deeper observations and ways to touch the audience were hidden inside them. But eventually even that started to feel limiting. I kept running into how truthfully I could tell.”

The main character of the Mum series is Cathy Walker (Leslie Manville), a widow in her sixties.

Marriagewriting the series has been a turning point for Golaszewski. He doesn’t say what he’s doing next, but one gets the impression that it might not be a sketch series.

“Usually, the purpose of TV scriptwriting is to get the audience to keep watching. It prioritizes the plot at the expense of the story and characters,” he says.

“I’m not disparaging it, but it’s different from writing to tell the audience something real about their lives. Life is not a plot, life is slow and messy and momentary. You can get 15 great minutes or you can get two terrible years. There is much more pride and hope in ordinary lives than stories usually allow.”

If drama writers and directors are divided into auteurs and public servants, Golaszewski being the latter. He insists intensely that it is important to talk to the audience “about what it’s like to be them”.

Why?

“Because people love it. Because it makes people happy,” he says.

“I believe to my bones and core that the purpose of art is the audience. They give me their time, let me into their living room. It’s an incredible privilege.”

