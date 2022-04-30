Television | Claiming immorality is the easiest way to humiliate a woman, says actress Claire Foy – “A Century Divorce” was an example of early revenge porn ”

Depraved and a light-skinned, flirtatious woman who is willing to jump from that but into bed with men. That’s how other people see a high-end social beauty Margaret Campbellin In the BBC’s new drama series Peribrittal scandal.

“It’s not my fault if you don’t like it or aren’t good at it. I like, I like very much. And I’m very good at it, ” Claire Foyn presented by Margaret, says in one scene without shame to another woman.

It’s about sex. Another woman has just said she saw monkeys mating in the zoo and says the mocking act of monkeys reminded her of her friend Margaret.

Peribrittal scandal (A Very British Scandal) based on actual events. In Britain in 1963, huge media attention was drawn Margaret Campbellin and Ian Campbellin i.e. the divorce proceedings of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll of Scotland and the reasons for it.

The Duke demanded resignation after finding out that his wife had been unfaithful. The man claimed that his wife had betrayed him with dozens of different men. In addition to adultery, the duke accused her husband of theft, drug use and bribery and brought to court the naked and erotic polaroid image she found in the wife as evidence of her infidelity.

The picture shows his wife with a man whose identity is still being speculated. The case has been seen as an early form of so-called revenge porn, in which sexually explicit images or videos are shared without permission.

Margaret Campbell (1912–1993) and her young husband Ian Campbell (1903–1973), Duke of Argyll, photographed in London after their wedding in March 1951.

The divorce was settled in court, and the media reported every turn with joy. Everyone condemned the wife: the public, friends, the press, and the judiciary. The judge who condemned the resignation called Margaret indecent and completely immoral. The whole society seemed to be against Margaret and outright rejoicing at her fate. She is said to be the first woman to be disgraced in the British mainstream media.

Margaret Campbell, who underwent a very distressing, humiliating and public divorce, became a well-known, dirty protagonist in the “century of divorce” in Britain.

Now Claire Foy, who played Margaret, was unfamiliar with the story.

“I didn’t know anything about the scandal, and I had never heard of Margaret. I knew Cole Porterin the song [You’re The Top]but I didn’t know it was about him, ”Foy tells an international group of journalists in a short audio interview last January.

She says she has prepared for her role by gobbling up information about Margaret Campbel.

“I tried to find out about him as well as possible. I listened to old interview tapes, read the books he wrote, and read as many biographies of him as possible. So pretty much. ”

Foy regrets that Margaret’s interesting life story makes only a handful of things fit in a three-hour mini-series.

The divorce of Margaret Campbell, played by Claire Foy, once became a huge media spectacle. Campbell is considered the first woman to be disgraced in the British mainstream media.

To the upper class rushing into the world from Emmy-winning Foy is already a routine. Her international breakthrough was the queen of cool and restrained Elizabeth role in the hugely popular Netflix series The Crown. The Crownin and The peribritum scandal in addition, Foy has made other historical epoch series such as Susipalatsi (2015) and Two-story crowd (2010 and 2012).

His most recent work also includes a film made at the turn of the 19th and 20th centuries, which was completed last year. The Electrical Life of Louis Wainin which Foy plays Benedict Cumberbatchin with.

According to Foy, people are interested in the past and how societies work, although some things may seem preachy or unrealistic.

“People sometimes need distance in time to see humanity.”

Claire Foy’s international breakthrough role was in the Netflix series The Crown, where she plays the young Queen Elizabeth.

In recent years, there have also been many TV series that, like Margaret Campbell, the daughter of a Scottish millionaire, tell of people belonging to the elite and upper class. Their preconceptions may have been followed, for example, in series such as Success and The White Lotus.

The life of the elite is of interest, and Foy believes the reason for this is mysticism. Ordinary people have no view or touch of the everyday life of the upper class, and may not even want to really get to know them.

“People just want to see them the way they think they are. They don’t really want to know what’s going on in these people’s lives and how their affairs are, ”Foy tells HS.

“Instead, we Actors want to make them faithful to the image that people have of them, and that’s interesting.”

Brilliantly acted out as well as artfully described and directed Peribrittal scandal is related to the second historical drama released in 2018 To the Perien English scandal. It told the true story of a front-line politician in the 1960s Jeremy Thorpesta, who went to court for attempted murder of his sexual partner. The main roles in the series were Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw.

Claire Foy is starring in the role of Duke Paul Bettany.

Campbell’s marriage was unhappy, for after the charming beginning the Duke was revealed to be a disgustingly vicious, selfish, submissive, and addictive husband who married Margaret only because of this money.

Paul Bettany is seen as Claire Foy in the role of Duke.

Foy has described Margaret as a woman who was able to manipulate men until she suddenly fell in love with a duke, a man she is unable to manipulate and is therefore puzzled. Foy thought Margaret trusted the wrong people, was gullible and vulnerable.

In Foy’s view, many women are in the same situation as Margaret, but they don’t have the means, the money, the time, or the ability to fight the same way. Margaret had a chance, and yet she lost.

“That’s why I feel sympathy for him and would also like understanding from today’s audience. Because we can now look back and realize how badly we treated that woman. And yet we still do the same? ” Foy states in a series release.

In an interview Foy mentions that British drama production has seen a number of plot patterns in recent years in which a female character has been killed for behaving badly or indecently. It is the easiest way to humiliate a woman in any society.

“The oldest trick in the world is to say that someone is immoral or someone has opinions or a sex life, and those things have been invoked since we women were burned as witches,” he told the BBC earlier.

That’s why he wants to remind you that we humans are really very complex.

“Often we want celebrities to be flawless and when they aren’t, it creates anger and a reluctance to accept that they too are just people. They too are doing things wrong and are vulnerable, ”Foy says.

“Personally, I don’t want to judge anyone I don’t know. Few knew Margaret, but still knew enough facts about it to brand her an immoral prostitute. No one criticized the verdict he received. No one said it was cruel. ”

Margaret Campbell died in 1993. He had three children from a previous marriage who, according to Foy, did not want to have anything to do with the series.

What might have been most difficult for Margaret in the lawsuit? Maybe getting up every morning, the actor responds, because he got such a horrible reception in court.

“The knowledge that every single thing he does and says there is twisted and distorted into something else. The room is full of men only, and his personal belongings are used as evidence against him. All of his human behavior was raped and condemned, ”Foy lists.

When the speech turns to Foy’s own publicity, he admits you’re not with it. In fact, he doesn’t think anyone is.

“It’s awful. Why does anyone even want that in their lives? ” he exclaims.

“The good news is that no one needs to be married to what’s a good thing, you can ignore it. It’s pretty great if you can pretend it doesn’t exist. That’s my way of approaching it. ”

