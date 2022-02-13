Monday, February 14, 2022
Television | Chinese streaming services censor Frends: Discussions about women’s relationship have been removed

February 13, 2022
CNN says censorship has sparked a furious reaction in Chinese social media services.

In China there has been another debate about state-directed censorship of the content of an old American cultural product.

In January, it was reported how Fight Club The ending of the movie was completely changed.

The classic comedy series from 1994 to 2004 is now undergoing changes Frendit. CNN saysthat Frendit has risen in the country to a new high popularity seen last year Friends: The Reunion after a special period.

Frendit was seen in a few Chinese streaming services between 2012 and 2013, but the program was discontinued after the contracts expired. Now China’s major streaming services Bilibili, Tencent, Youku, Sohu and iQiyi have acquired Frendien performance rights again, and the series was released in China on February 11th.

However, the content of the series was not exactly the same as it was originally.

CNN reports that the first episode of the series has been completely censored, suggesting that Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) ex-wife Carol Willick is now married to a woman.

Similarly, the passage in the episode has been changed where Ross says that “women can have multiple orgasms”. The scene has been preserved in the series, and its English-language debate has been kept intact, but in the Chinese subtitles, Ross is said to say that “women have endless gossip”.

Censorship measures have sparked a furious reaction at a social media service in Weibo called “China’s Twitter”. # FriendsCensored became the most popular service on Friday until it was blocked.

China has tightened its censorship efforts in recent years. In 2016, new regulations came into force for TV shows that TV shows should not contain plots of homosexuality, as well as other “topics that exaggerate the dark side of society”.

In the past, for example Bohemian Rhapsody has censored sections on homosexuality in China.

