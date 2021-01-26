Jess was 16. He died, stabbed by another teenager. Common point between the two young people: they were both placed by the Hauts-de-Seine children’s social assistance, in a hotel, without an educator. The affair did not cause much noise: who is interested in these foster children, their living conditions, their well-being? Sylvain Louvet, in 2019, made a first documentary, Children placed, the sacrificed of the Republic, which had caused a great stir: he showed there, from Seine-Saint-Denis to Gironde, the disastrous conditions of the reception of these children, the violence and even the rapes, the lack of trained professionals, structures. This film is sort of a resale right.

And Sylvain Louvet draws the thread of the death of this young person: he collects the testimonies of the adolescents who live in this structure, without a referent adult. He meets the professionals, too, who explain that the department has cut heads: from twelve educators, they have gone to four, and psychologists have been completely eliminated. Hotels ? It costs almost three times less than fireplaces, they accuse. The journalist also demands accountability from elected officials, from the late Patrick Devedjian to Marie-Laure Godin, elected in charge of children. After all, the Hauts-de-Seine department is rich, with a surplus of 500 million euros per year.

How to explain these shortcomings, to the point that the General Inspectorate of Social Affairs has launched an investigation? What we can see is that where the situations were denounced in 2019, things have changed. This puts into perspective the shameful message sent by the Hauts-de-Seine departmental council to Sylvain Louvet: “In a rule of law, it is not for a press organ to take the place of justice. “ Ironic message, when, in the film, the judges themselves attack the departmental council … On a calamitous management, where we speak of the life and death of children in distress, entrusted to the care of the State .

Exhibits Children in care: what is the Republic doing? France 3, 9:05 p.m.